1Stream celebrates 13 years of great partnerships

1Stream, the leading provider of cloud-based contact centre technology in southern Africa, turns 13 this month. Founded in 2008 by Jed Hewson and Bruce von Maltitz, the company has pioneered software as a service (SaaS) in the contact centre space and currently provides solutions to several leading SA businesses.

“Jed and I were part of the team responsible for creating the first cloud contact centre solution in South Africa in the mid-2000s,” says Von Maltitz. “We knew then that the future was cloud-based and decided to go it on our own. I’m delighted that, 13 years later, 1Stream continues to provide innovative services to our clients.”

According to Hewson and Von Maltitz, the company’s growth and success can be attributed in large part to the many great partnerships they’ve developed over the years – from clients and technology partners to 1Stream’s employees.

Great clients

One of 1Stream’s first clients in South Africa was Amazon. While Amazon is an online retail giant, the scalable and adaptable nature of 1Stream’s offering enables it to bring world-class technology to businesses of all sizes – from small start-ups to large corporates. Today, 1Stream counts a diverse range of businesses among its client list, including a major long-term insurer, Africa’s leading travel agency, South Africa’s largest e-retailer, and favourite airline.

Great technology

1Stream’s partnerships with leading technology organisations have given the business access to a global network of technology specialists and enabled it to benefit from international learnings and best practices. It’s in this environment – and thanks to their passion for innovative technology – that the business is able to design customised solutions to meet individual client needs.

Great people

Most companies will tell you that people are their greatest asset, and 1Steam is no exception. Over the years, the business has focused on building a team of qualified and experienced professionals who are dynamic, hardworking and willing to go the extra mile for clients.

What’s next for 1Stream?

The world has changed rapidly in the past 13 years, and 1Stream’s specialist tools have allowed their clients to respond quickly to the customer service challenges posed by online retail platforms, remote workforces and multiple communication channels. What do the next 13 years have in store? According to Von Maltitz, technology and seamless customer service remain at the heart of the business. “We’re continuing to innovate in the cloud centre space to give our clients the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their customers,” he says.