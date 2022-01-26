Disney+ sets winter launch for South Africa

US-based streaming service Disney+ will launch in South Africa this winter, says a company statement.

This follows last year’s reports that The Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service will make its South African debut in the middle of 2022.

In a statement today, Disney+ confirms this winter it will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories. “New countries include South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates,” it notes.

Local pricing has not yet been announced.



Launched in November 2019, Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content and general entertainment from Star. As of October 2021, the streaming service had 118.1 million subscribers.



Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company said it plans to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is in to over 160 by fiscal 2023.



Other African countries where Disney+ is set to launch this winter include Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.

In South Africa, Disney+ will enter a streaming services market that’s witnessed lots of activity in recent months, and is also tipped for further growth.

When it launches, it will compete with Netflix, MultiChoice-owned Showmax, Prime Video from Amazon, Apple TV, BritBox and eMedia Investments’ online video-streaming service eVOD, to name a few.