Workday appoints Kiveshen Moodley as SA country manager

Kiveshen Moodley, new country manager at Workday.

US-based provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, Workday, has appointed Kiveshen Moodley as country manager in South Africa.

The company announced in a statement today that Moodley, who joined Workday in 2018, will take the reins as the local leader.

Since 2018, the local operations were headed by Zuko Mdwaba, who was recruited from software firm SAS.

In a statement sent to ITWeb, Mdwaba says: “I am currently on a sabbatical. I needed a break from corporate. I’ll keep you posted when I’m back.”

According to Workday, Moodley has spent more than 20 years working in the technology industry, including 11 years at rivals Oracle and more recently SAP, where he managed a team across the African continent.

The Workday statement reads: “Kiveshen will lead Workday’s South African operation and has been instrumental in the company’s growth in the region, having worked closely with customers to help them to digitally transform their finance, HR and planning processes.

“As a country leader, he will be focused on driving growth and success for Workday and its customers and partners in SA.”

Workday has been on-boarding new customers, despite the impact of COVID-19 on most businesses.

At global level, Workday recently reported customer wins for its on‑demand software offerings: financial management and human capital management (HCM).

In SA, it counts Ampath Laboratories, Altron and Old Mutual as clients that went live with Workday HCM.