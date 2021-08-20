WeThinkCode seeks software development mentors

Local coding academy WeThinkCode (WTC) is looking for experienced software practitioners to mentor its second-year software programming students.

In a statement, WeThinkCode says the mentors will form part of the academy’s new volunteer programme, introduced as part of its revised curriculum, scheduled to start in September.

It adds that mentorship is a core component of the new curriculum and is partly responsible for the 92% student retention among the academy’s 2020 cohort.

“WTC uses a peer-to-peer training methodology that reinforces a structured technical training path,” explains CEO Nyari Samushonga. “Mentorship support was introduced for first-year students by allocating high-performing second-year students as tech mentors. First-years were all put in groups of six and each group was allocated a mentor.

“We’re now inviting tech industry experts to mentor our second-year students. The goal is to prepare our students for the transition from the academy to the workplace. In this way, mentors can add enormous value.”

Launched in SA in 2015, WeThinkCode officially welcomed its first cohort of students that would complete the two-year digital training course in May 2016. This year, the academy is readying to welcome its first 50% women student intake whenthe 2021 academic year begins next month.

According to the software training academy, the external mentors should ideally be experienced software developers or engineers, and will be expected to guide a group of four to six students over a six-month period, starting in September.

Their commitment will involve a minimum of one hour every two weeks (12 hours total commitment) to align with the curriculum project iterations, it states.

“This programme will suit the professional who enjoys coaching and helping young teams grapple with programming problems. WTC will supply the tools, context and links with other mentors in an opt-in monthly coaching circle,” says Gina Stoltz, head of community at WeThinkCode.

In addition to the group mentorship, WeThinkCode is looking for volunteers to assist all students in other areas.

“In our interview readiness programme, we need members of the tech community to take part in a series of simulated technical interviews. These interviews will help students acquire improved communication and self-reflection skills, enabling them to present themselves with confidence in an actual interview.

“Volunteers for the interview readiness programme are ideally members of the software development community with experience in technical recruiting and hiring,” says Stoltz.

Samushonga says for the academy’s planned WomenThinkCode= meet-ups, volunteers can opt-in to host monthly meet-ups, specifically for women students in the programme.

“We are looking for members of the tech community to participate in our community events calendar by hosting one-hour talks to inspire students and alumni by sharing their journeys in the industry and the work in which they are involved.

“This is an exciting phase for our academy, and we are seeing real results in terms of student performance, retention and engagement, due to the approach we have taken with the new curriculum. We would like members of the tech community to be part of the journey and help prepare our students to be life- and job-ready upon completion of the course.”

For more details on the mentorship and volunteer programmes, click here.