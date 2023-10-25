OpenText names iOCO 2023 Partner of the Year

Rian van Greunen, Managing Director, iOCO Application Management.

OpenText has named iOCO 2023 Partner of the Year for overall contribution to OpenText Digital Operations Management and Cyber Security Business. The announcement was made at the Channel Executive Breakfast event held on 7 September.

This award is testament to iOCO's unwavering dedication and exceptional contribution to our partnership.

According to Nathalie Ing Gussmann, OpenText Channel Manager for Cyber Security, the remarkable total licence and services revenue contribution, coupled with its outstanding level of engagement with OpenText sales, has made iOCO singularly exemplary.

Alexis Scott, OpenText Channel Manager for Digital Operations, endorses this and highlights iOCO's meticulous business planning, local presales engagement, and dedication to helping OpenText advance and close deals has been invaluable. “Their certifications and sales within a specialised portfolio showcases their expertise,” says Scott.

The management team confirms iOCO's investment in its OpenText business through resources, dedicated focus and constant cross-engagement - topped off by full executive support - were the key factors driving the company’s success in the 2023 financial year.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to iOCO for the pivotal role the company has played in driving partner-sourced sales leads and revenue. They have delivered exceptional levels of commitment. iOCO's consistent achievement of distribution KPIs and impressive growth in OpenText business engagement with EMEA, has been impressive,” notes Gussmann.

Rian van Greunen, Managing Director, iOCO Application Management, says the business is immensely gratified by this ratification of its hard work. “This is a tremendous accolade and acknowledgement of the fact that together, OpenText and iOCO will continue to reach new heights of success well into the future,” concludes Van Greunen.