Mint Group targets UK expansion at the end of a booming FY22

2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year, Mint Group, has expanded into the United Kingdom market. The company is setting up its new UK headquarters in Manchester.

“Our investment into our ERP business has proved to be highly successful. We have grown in the last 2.5 years to become one of, if not, the leading Microsoft ERP players in the local market. This success in Africa was a natural gateway to doing business in Europe – as a result, we decided to accelerate our plans to establish a UK office,” explains Mint Group CEO, Carel du Toit.

This development comes on the heels of Vision AI’s – the Computer Vision arm of Mint Group – recent expansion into the Asia Pacific market.

“The past few years have challenged APAC businesses. Much like other regions in the world, they’ve had a range of shocks, ranging from tough business restrictions, erratic access to staffing and labour, and overwhelming IT changes, all while balancing government and personal needs,” says Head of APAC, Vision AI, Peter Whalley. “There has never been a better time to automate more and do more with new technology like Computer Vision.

“We’re here to do business, and our initial footprint in Australia and New Zealand will give us a solid base to expand to other regions, partnering with companies such as Microsoft.”

Accolades

Not only is the Mint Group spreading its wings, the company is also receiving recognition for providing outstanding solutions and services. For the second time in four years, Mint Group has bagged the prestigious Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award last month.

“The timing of this win is significant for our company,” says Du Toit. “A win before and after the pandemic demonstrates that we have been successful in adapting to changing circumstances and evolving our business to meet shifting demands. This agility bodes well for the success of our new ventures.”

Staying true to its mission of “creating tomorrow by inspiring our employees, clients, partners and community to reach their full potential through innovative technology solutions”, the company attributes a bumper FY22 to an investment in people, partnerships and supporting a higher purpose.

People, education and innovation

“FY2022 has been another rollercoaster of a year and our Minties have risen to the occasion with the passion and commitment to excellence we are known for,” remarks Mint Head of People, Lauren Clark.

“In the last year, we brought on interns into our newly established MSP team who are all thriving and have achieved their certifications ahead of schedule. We kicked off an academy in our ERP business, bringing in a sizeable cohort of Acade-Minties to upskill in the technology and use their career skills in finance or SCM to become ERP F&O consultants.”

Clark continues: “We have had over 60% of our delivery team complete their Microsoft certifications, and another group of Minties successfully complete Mint’s Leadership Development programme, built on the growth mindset principles.”

Mint has continued to cultivate a mutually beneficial and highly successful hybrid approach to working, and as a result, Minties are working from around the country and around the globe.

Higher purpose and community

From a community perspective, Mint’s corporate social responsibility vehicle, the Sekolo sa Dinaledi Trust, has seen tremendous growth and support over the last year.

“By fostering partnerships with other like-minded organisations, the Trust has successfully added 18 fledgling early childhood development centres to our network this year, totalling 33 centres around South Africa. Nutrition is essential to a child’s growth and well-being, and we support this with our recently erected six-tunnel Agri-Business Market Garden. The entire programme has impacted 1 500 vulnerable children, created jobs for 66 educators, 20 agri-entrepreneurs and developed viable business opportunities for 33 owner/operators in the community,” says Jackie Ahier, Sekolo Sa Dinaledi Trust Administrator.

Infrastructure upgrades are routinely carried out on all centres and by end of FY22, the Trust and its partners will have completed two fully operational hub community centres in Lawley and an ultramodern community centre in Kliptown, Soweto. These will provide space for another 16-20 early childhood development classrooms. We are also proud to announce the development and implementation of phase one of our ECD Management App, helping to streamline our paper-based systems of child attendance, child safeguarding and monitoring of educator performance.

Partnerships and alliances

Finally, Mint’s commitment to creating meaningful partnerships received a boost in FY22 through its alliance with Seer 365, a business focused on building transformative products that optimise the selection, delivery and adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications and associated technologies.

“As a leader in digital transformation, we have also embraced transformation by moving all our own systems to the cloud. Our partnership with Seer 365 has enabled us to digitally transform our sales and consulting services in the ERP and CRM space, resulting in huge value for our customers and enabling our consultants to deliver more consistent and high-quality implementations,” says Mint Business Solutions Architect, Andries van Wyk.

“We are on a journey to revolutionise the Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation model, from system evaluation through to deployment. Mint Group was one of the first partners to begin using our GYDE365 platform. They have realised significant benefits for the organisation and customers as a result. Our partnership has grown from strength to strength over the last 12 months and we are looking forward to continuing our journey together,” comments Seer 365 CEO, Sam Dharmasiri.

Mint Group is a Microsoft Gold IT consultancy and systems integrator providing innovative and disruptive solutions. As a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) with expertise across all three Microsoft Clouds – Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, Mint crafts industry solutions to help improve customer experiences, increase agility, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation journey with AI and cognitive services for businesses and government institutions globally.

The company also holds the following accolades: 2019 and 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year, Dynamics Business Applications Services Partner of the Year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partner of the Year, Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year, Modern Work Partner of the Year and Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year at the prestigious Microsoft Partner Awards 2020 and 2021. In recognition of their innovation on Microsoft Azure, Mint was, in addition, the only South African partner selected as a finalist for the Commercial Marketplace category, at the Microsoft Global Awards.