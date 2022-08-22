Dates for ITWeb CX Summit 2022 announced

ITWeb has announced that the ITWeb CX Summit 2022 is being held on 28 September at The Pivot at Montecasino, with training to be held at the same venue the following day.

According to Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, today’s customers no longer believe in buying from brick-and-mortar businesses alone; they do many things, from shopping to paying bills, on their mobile devices and PCs.

This has driven companies to tailor and implement digital customer experience strategies to address the needs of the modern customer, who is tech-savvy and demanding and expects a wide range of channels to be made available to them.

When today’s customers are faced with a choice between two similar products, they will always select the one which not only meets their needs, but also comes with a great and seamless customer experience, she adds.

“These days, a good product at a fair price is no longer enough to win customers, it’s expected.”

However, although this new world of CX may seem daunting at first, it is actually a fantastic opportunity for organisations, Lawlor explains. If customers see great experiences as a key differentiator over price, companies that want to have a competitive edge can set themselves apart by placing a greater emphasis on customer experience instead.

With this in mind, this year’s event is themed: ‘Transforming customer engagement with digital strategies’ and will explore pragmatic case studies from organisations that have effectively implemented digital customer experience strategies.

In addition, several local and international thought leaders will share their insights on a wide range of topics, including the global state of customer experience, driving omnichannel CX through digitisation and how to unlock innovation with data-driven CX.

Other topics include how to adjust and adapt to the accelerated rate of digital disruption as a CX professional, CX and its role in transformation and culture, and why CX is the top brand differentiator