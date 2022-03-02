Webinar: Evolution of the hybrid workspace

If the COVID-19 pandemic had happened in the 1980s, we would all have headed straight back to the office in its aftermath. We would have had no choice, because, back then, we wouldn’t have had the technology to enable remote working.

Some 40 years into personal computing, we have witnessed first-hand the fundamental changes to society and to the workplace that have been brought about by technology.



Since the pandemic began two years ago, shutting down offices around the globe, new working models have been properly established and the impact of remote working is being assessed.

Logitech, in partnership with ITWeb, is hosting a webinar on 17 March called “Evolution of the hybrid workspace”, aimed at unpacking the challenges, learnings and the successes organisations experienced during the first two years of the ‘new normal’.

Logitech’s senior account manager for channel, Regan Alexander, and head of High Touch Charis Nicholas, will outline how South African organisations adapted to the remote and hybrid work environment, the unexpected savings and benefits they achieved, and the impact working remotely has had on productivity and employee wellbeing.

An expert from Zoom, Parmesh Naidoo, manager at Zoom Video Communications, will outline the trends in EMEA around hybrid and virtual meetings, and the panellists will also predict how local organisations are likely to move forward into the ‘next normal’ of hybrid work.

Delegates attending this free event will enjoy an engaging discussion on how the evolving hybrid workplace is likely to affect the cost of doing business, and even areas such as internships and training, stakeholder relations, team building and work-life balance.

The approaches and tools that make it possible for teams to be productive from anywhere, will also be showcased.

For more information, and to register, click here.