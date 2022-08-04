Capitec clients share frustrations over app glitch

Capitec bank’s digital platforms have been hit by downtime.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the bank says: “We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing issues on our app, internet banking and USSD services.

“We want to assure you we are working on it and doing everything possible to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. ATMs and cards are working.”

Scores of angry customers took their frustrations to Twitter.

Lindzzz (@she_lindzzz) wrote: “The fact that there are always complaints about Capitec, it means Capitec needs to come up with a solution, man. We can't be complaining about one bank like this.”

TataKaLiam (@dj_eq_sa) added: “I'm trying to swipe a Redbull at Pick n Pay and my #Capitec card is declining.”

FusiM (@fusiMatetelane) wrote: “I’ve been struggling to login since 5am!”

The bank also sent SMS notifications to customers, noting: “Our IT team is working on fixing the issue as soon as possible.”