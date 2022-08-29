Canon MAXIFY – now available to the channel

The Canon MAXIFY printers, the GX6040 (3-in-1) and GX7040 (4-in-1), are available from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC).

These two models represent the epitome in hybrid printing as it combines MAXIFY speed and efficiency with MegaTank refillable ink tank technology. To this end, the GX6040 and GX7040 have been created with enhanced productivity, workplace collaboration, improved efficiency and optimised low TCO (total cost of ownership) in mind.

The GX6040 and GX7040 offer faster copying, scanning and fax (GX7040 only) alongside professional quality prints with the four-colour pigment-based ink system, housed in a new compact desktop design.

“The Canon MAXIFYGX6040 and GX7040 represent offer the best of both worlds, speed with efficiency, which, combined with remote monitoring, management and device operations, make it an attractive offer to the channel,” comments Vincent Modikoane, Canon product specialist at DCC.

Canon’s new MegaTanks print high volumes at an average saving of 85% on TCO. Both MAXIFY devices are now compatible with diverse media applications, ranging from envelopes to long (1.2m) banners. As a result, it supports a range of industries that require a compact printer for use in smaller shared spaces, including retail, medical, educational, real estate and hospitality.

Key features of the MAXIFY GX Series include:

Up to 14 000 pages from single full set of colour inks; 6 000 pages from the black ink;

An ADF with maximum capacity of 50 sheets with single pass 2-sides scan for MAXIFY GX7040;

Large capacity, high yield, easy refill ink tanks;

Fast 24.0ipm print speed in B/W and 15.5ipm in colour;

350 sheet plain paper capacity (GX6040), 600 sheet plain paper capacity (GX7040);

Support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands as well as Ethernet connectivity;

User replaceable maintenance cartridge to minimise downtime; and

MAXIFY users can print, scan, copy and connect to the cloud via the Canon PRINT app and benefit from compatibility with existing software and technology platforms including AirPrint and Mopria.

Canon is currently running a three- year carry-in warranty promotion on the MAXIFY GX6040 and GX7040. Promotion is valid from 1 July 2021 – 31 December 2022, only in South Africa.