Webinar: Accelerating success in a digital era

Organisations across the board are always on the lookout for ways to boost efficiency, enhance performance and improve security. One way they can do this, is by adopting a hybrid edge-to-cloud solution, which will help them transform digitally and compete effectively in the 4IR era.

Accelerating Success in a Digital Era Delve deep into the latest ideas, approaches, methodologies and technology innovation First Technology and HPE have to offer at this virtual event. To register, click here.



So says Gerhard Olivier, consulting manager at First Technology, discussing the company's upcoming Accelerating Success in a Digital Era webinar, to be held on 26 March in partnership with ITWeb and HPE SA.

The webinar is targeted at decision-makers involved in the cloud, edge computing and storage, and will give attendees an exclusive opportunity to examine the most critical challenges businesses face in today’s digital era.

According to Olivier, the event aims to raise awareness of the latest technologies and solutions that First Technology, in partnership with HPE, is bringing to the SA market.

These solutions help organisations gain flexibility, increase control and lower their total cost of ownership, he says.

The South African market is shifting from the traditional large data centers to smaller centers, the cloud and the edge. “However, for any business to gain maximum value from its data, that data needs to be accessible from anywhere and at any time,” he explains.

The explosion of built-in intelligence, hyper-connectivity and data from the edge is completely reshaping markets, disrupting industries and transforming the way we live and work. With the massive shifts taking place in the IT landscape, the future will belong to companies that push the boundaries of what is possible, says Olivier.

“First Technology in partnership with HPE can enable any size business to optimise its current IT environments, particularly considering the tough economic times we are experiencing,” he adds.

Delegates attending the webinar will gain knowledge about intelligent, self-managing storage, composable infrastructure and consumption-based IT services.

“These technologies enable a broad range of applications, operation models, virtualised and physical workloads within a hybrid cloud environment. Customers will experience the same cloud-like benefits of fast deployment, scalability and pay-per-use economics – all within the control of their own on-premises environment,” Olivier concludes.