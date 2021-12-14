Avaya ENGAGE 2021 highlights Experience Builders, unique value they deliver enhancing customer, employee engagement

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is highlighting the ecosystem of Avaya Experience Builders this week at its ENGAGE 2021 user conference. Experience Builders align Avaya services, partners, technology developers, customers and citizen developers in an extensive global network designed to help enterprises build better experiences for employees and customers, when a one-size-fits-all solution is not sufficient.

Avaya Experience Builders makes it easier for businesses to build and deliver customised experiences by providing co-development support, including existing or completely tailored experiences, or technology to compose their own. Experience Builders span a wide range of markets and use cases, including:

Quantiphi is an Experience Builder specialising in Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) services for transforming the experiences of customers and staff across a number of verticals, including healthcare, financial services, retail and more. “The innovation we develop in AI and machine learning technologies brings ease of integration with the Avaya OneCloud portfolio, helping organisations reduce costs and improve the customer journey across channels. Avaya customers continue to see positive results and I am excited about the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us,” said Gaurav Johar, Practice Leader for Conversational AI, Quantiphi. “As our ecosystem of fellow developers and innovators expands, we are able to serve new customers with unique solutions designed to meet the specific needs of the many markets we serve, including healthcare, autonomous vehicles, banking, retail, telecoms, media and entertainment and government.”

“We have tens of thousands of partners, over 150 000 developers, plus more than 100 000 customers worldwide, and the ambition to ensure every citizen developer can build experiences with the Avaya OneCloud platform. Avaya OneCloud and the innovation Experience Builders are delivering every day are creating stronger brands, changing entire industries, and, in many cases, improving lives,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice-President and CMO, Avaya. “Experience as a service is what we can provide, enabling Experience Builders around the world to compose and wrap solutions around their own customers, tailored to every use case and every user. Avaya ENGAGE 2021 is the showcase for these innovators to tell their stories, and we embrace these partners who are changing the game.”

Avaya is providing demos of Avaya Experience Builders innovation at the annual Avaya ENGAGE user conference in Orlando, Florida this week. For more information, go to Avaya ENGAGE 2021 at: https://avaya-engage.avaya.com/avaya-engage-2021.

