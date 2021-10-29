Amazon provides free cyber security awareness training

Amazon is offering businesses and individuals around the world free access to the same cyber security awareness training programme used by the American multinational technology company’s employees.

The online-based cyber security awareness training is available to anyone across the globe, it says.

It is built and aligned with global compliance frameworks, which include the Security and Privacy Controls for Federal Information Systems and Organisations, Korea Information Security Management System, Regulation on Supervision on Electronic Financial Transactions, International Road Assessment Programme, and Multi-Tier Cloud Security Management Standard.

Available in 15 languages, the Amazon cyber security awareness training content includes identifying the most common social exploits for businesses and individuals. The modules cover secure communication, phishing, social engineering, physical security and data privacy, among other subjects.

Cyber crime incidents across the globe have been on the rise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as more businesses moved their product offerings and services to online channels.

With distributed workforces working remotely, and in some instances employees using personal devices to access apps and corporate resources, the attack surface is wider than ever before, and cyber security practitioners are battling to defend it, according to a Citrix survey.

“Individuals and companies of all shapes and sizes are grappling with an increase in attempts at social engineering and phishing; tactics that may seem unsophisticated but can actually lead to large incidents,” says Steve Schmidt, Amazon Web Services chief information security officer.

“Education is the key to helping people and organisations better identify these threats and keep themselves protected. Amazon has seen the real impact and value of our cyber security awareness training, and we’re proud to share the programme with the public."

There are two ways to utilise the cyber security awareness training:

Learning management system: The training is available for businesses and organisations to integrate into their own learning management systems.

Online training: For individuals and small businesses, the training is hosted by Amazon on the Learn Security website, where the courses can also be completed.