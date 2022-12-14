Don’t just rest – restore

The demand for IT skills and the amount of time people spend sitting in front of their screens show no signs of slowing down. The impact on IT professionals in the post-pandemic era has seen increased cases of burnout and workplace anxiety.

But whether you work in IT or any other field of knowledge work, you’re still a human, not a robot. So even though we don't have physical batteries powering our systems, we all have a body battery – which at this time of year tends to be at a very low level of charge. So, what do you do to rest – and more importantly, restore?

You may have heard that letting your cellphone run down to 0% before recharging it is bad for its overall battery life. This turns out to be a relevant metaphor for device users, too: it’s far better to recharge our own “batteries” regularly, rather than wait until we are totally depleted or burned out.

We may think of ourselves as machines who just need to be turned off and on again. But if taking time off comes only after “the blue-screen-of-death” or a total system shutdown, it could be a sign that you’re missing out on restorative rest. That is, the kind of rest that doesn’t just get you back up to (barely) functioning, but that enables you to thrive as a full human being.

The Seven Types of Rest is a model introduced by Dr Saundra Dalton-Smith, in a 2019 TED Talk entitled: “The real reason why we are tired and what to do about it”.

The seven types of rest might also be thought of as seven aspects of a well-balanced life. They are: mental, emotional, social, spiritual, sensory, creative and physical.

You can use the seven types firstly to diagnose where most of your energy is going, and then identify activities or practices in each area that help you replenish your energy. The key point is to think of rest as restoration.

The kicker? We should be resting before we really need to. Here are a few key principles that could help us apply this model meaningfully:

It’s about range and frequency

The power of this model is that it prompts us to identify a variety of restorative activities across the seven areas, rather than relying on only one kind of rest.

Another way of applying this concept is to do restorative activities that combine multiple areas. If you think about the kinds of activities that really leave you feeling re-energised, you’ll quite possibly find that they “tick multiple boxes”. For example, playing sport or gaming with friends is a way of giving yourself a physical and/or mental break, but also recharging socially.

We all know we need to take breaks, but we won’t do so unless we also develop habits that prompt us to notice when we’re tired or frazzled.

However, if we can only get to do our restorative activities in the December break, we’re back to the 0% battery problem. In other words, combine things you can do occasionally (after hours, on weekends and holidays; for example, a hike) with shorter activities or practices that you can do often; for example, a screen break.

It’s about combining active with passive restoration – and that includes doing less

This model encourages us to recognise that rest can be active, and that energy is something we generate rather than simply expend. This can be very empowering. On the other hand, it might also seem ironically like resting means having to do more.

Yes, the invitation is to add new activities into your life – but some of those activities can be “passive”. For example, you might start exercising (active), as well as taking power naps (passive). More importantly, restoration is also about stopping doing certain things, protecting your energy and setting up boundaries.

As an example: Let’s say socialising energises you, but certain people leave you feeling drained. You might protect your energy by limiting time spent with specific individuals or groups.

It’s about choice…

Most practically, this approach works because it gives you options – you should choose what works for you. Resting and re-energising will look different for everyone depending on style and preferences (introverts versus extroverts).

An important caveat is to try not to turn this model into a burdensome balancing act, or feel you must strive to cover all seven areas “just right”. Rather let it be a wake-up call for those who are constantly tired, and don’t know why.

Instead of focusing on working harder and longer, focus on how to regularly restore your energy more purposefully and not to default into lying on the couch with a remote in your hand thinking that is rest…

And, finally, awareness

And a way to do this is to return to the body. Even though energy is not only physical, our bodies can be our best "energy messengers" – provided we are able to listen.

And a way to do this is to return to the body. Even though energy is not only physical, our bodies can be our best “energy messengers” – provided we are able to listen.

What you can do now

Start small: After reading this article, simply shift to another kind of task or body position. Audit your energy, stand up, shake out, do a chore, or hug a family member.

Plan ahead: As you plan your December break, incorporate elements from various rest categories.

2023 goals: Consider how you can build restorative practices into each month and week. Don’t just get back on the hamster wheel after December and press “repeat”. Download the 7-Types-of-Rest Resource and Planning Sheet for ideas and assistance.