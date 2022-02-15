Mastering multicloud in an era of unprecedented change

The accelerated pace of change in today’s world is seeing digitisation become a business imperative and is forcing organisations to completely re-examine their IT strategies and augment their IT infrastructure to radically improve their capabilities, performance and efficiency.

“The common maxim today is that in the age of 4IR, if businesses are to survive and remain competitive, they need to move beyond issues of maintenance and other reactive tasks and focus on innovation as their core business,” says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb.

She says the modernisation of cloud and data centre infrastructure and applications is a step in that direction. It is a move towards building the intelligent enterprises that are key to survival in the today’s world.

But where to begin? To help organisations on this journey, the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022 is being held on 24 February at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton. It will highlight the scalable, agile and modern solutions that anchor organisations in this world of unprecedented change.

ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022 Book your seat today to attend the annual ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022, to be held on 24 February at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton. During the one-day event, expert speakers will share information and insight on all aspects of cloud computing and the data centre, including multicloud, data centre modernisation, security, hyperscale and much more. Click here to find out more.

According to Lawlor, organisations in every industry need to make sure their expansion, migration and management plans are devised with innovation in mind. “This year’s event, themed: 'Mastering multi-cloud', will focus on a wide range of critical topics, including hyperscale data centres, the complexity of the cloud, multicloud and many more.”

It will also delve into public, private and hybrid cloud, cloud repatriation and sovereignty, and will look at what is needed to secure today’s modern cloud and data centre environments.

The event will cut though the hype to identify cloud adoption and migration best practices as well as the new multicloud opportunities. It will delve beyond the usual tools and solutions covered by cloud and data centre events around the world, focusing on issues that are most relevant to SA's business reality.

“Ultimately, ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022 is the largest gathering of qualified end-users of data centre architecture, infrastructure, technologies and solutions, who are looking at adopting and implementing technological solutions that will help to master the multicloud environment and propel innovation for their businesses in the digital era.”

For more information, and to register, click here.