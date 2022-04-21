Reimagining healthcare with Mint Group, Vantage Health Technologies

Mint Group, a leading Microsoft Partner and global IT consultancy, and Vantage Health Technologies, global AI-enabled health technology platform, have joined forces to harness technology and innovation with the aim of making healthcare more effective and efficient for all.

For over 20 years, Vantage Health Technologies (as part of the BroadReach Group) has been leveraging technology to create solutions for the world’s most complex health challenges.

“At Vantage the mission we rally around is to harness innovation to empower action. Technology is much more powerful when it is personal. Healthcare workers can make a real impact when Vantage tailors decision support and related actions to the realities of their individual roles,” explains Jeremy Flax, Vantage VP of Product.

Vantage’s technology-driven solutions, housed on the secure Microsoft Azure cloud, take users beyond traditional dashboards through personalised, AI-powered decision support, enabling workflow-guided, next best action to improve patient care and outcomes at scale.

“One of Vantage’s core values is to respect the value of collaboration. This means that we are always looking for partners who share the same passion for helping healthcare teams achieve more with technology and innovation. Mint meets and surpasses this criterion.”

Vantage has worked with individual Mint team members for many years and this extended engagement has built a relationship based on trust and shared experience.

“Our shared value system and knowledge of each other’s strengths allow our combined teams to perform like one, making a meaningful and sustainable impact on the lives of our healthcare clients,” remarks Claire Gibson, Account Manager at Mint Coastal.

Both Vantage and Mint believe that technology can be a partner to human action as they collaborate to build the future of work in healthcare.

“To transform healthcare, organisations need real-time access to integrated knowledge and decision-making capability, which is where this partnership flourishes. By ensuring the right people make the right decisions at the right time, we're able to consistently recommend the correct course of action, contributing to optimised use of resources and improved health outcomes,” says Flax.

Mint Group is a Microsoft Gold IT consultancy and systems integrator providing innovative and disruptive solutions. As a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) with expertise across all three Microsoft Clouds – Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 – Mint crafts industry solutions to help improve customer experiences, increase agility, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation journey with AI and cognitive services for businesses and government institutions globally.

The company also holds the following accolades: Dynamics Business Applications Services Partner of the Year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partner of the Year, Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year, Modern Work Partner of the Year, and Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year at the prestigious Microsoft Partner Awards 2020 and 2021. In recognition of their innovation on Microsoft Azure, Mint was, in addition, the only South African partner selected as a finalist for the Commercial Marketplace category, at the Microsoft Global Awards.

Vantage Health Technologies draws on the nearly 20 years of healthcare delivery within the BroadReach Group to create directly relevant solutions for healthcare clients. Vantage solutions have been successfully implemented on a global scale to support equitable health access for thousands of health workers and millions of people. For example, Vantage has supported programmes over the past eight years that have accounted for nearly 10% of the world’s HIV population’s care. During the early COVID-19 outbreak, Vantage’s AI predicted hotspots so resources could be proactively mobilised across a catchment population of 15 million.

