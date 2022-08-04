SAPO sees ‘healthy’ uptake of online licence renewals

The SA Post Office (SAPO) says more than 37 000 motor vehicle licences have been renewed nationally via its online system.

This, despite the initial teething problems, which SAPO says have been resolved.

The post office launched the online service for motor vehicle licence renewals in January, after mulling a digital option for its most popular transaction.

SAPO reveals that most of the online licence renewals have been from Gauteng.

It explains: “The full renewal process, including payment, is done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the actual disc. This is done in one of two ways: the post office can deliver the disc to the customer at a delivery fee of R75, or the disc can be collected free of charge from the post office branch selected by the customer.

“Payment is done safely and securely through your bank’s Masterpass app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices, or the App Store for Apple devices.”

According to SAPO, no commission is charged on the renewal transaction, as the post office is licenced to do car licence renewals.

The documents required when renewing a car licence must be uploaded online for the renewal, which include a certified copy of the car owner’s ID and for cars registered in KwaZulu-Natal, proof of address no older than three months.

The customer will receive an SMS when the disc arrives at a post office branch for collection, or when it goes out for delivery.

“Turnaround time is 10 working days. It is therefore recommended to start with the renewal well before the end of the month, before another month’s licence fee becomes due.

“The online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences does not replace the current renewal service available at selected post office branches.

“As with the online renewal, the customer pays only the licence fee as it appears on the renewal notice and the post office does not charge any commission,” it states.

The post office’s online service is available to vehicle owners in all provinces, except the Western Cape.