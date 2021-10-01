Altron sells business unit Altron People Solutions

Altron group chief executive Mteto Nyati.

JSE-listed Altron has announced the sale of its Altron People Solutions business, which was held for sale for the past year.

Altron People Solutions’ Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Customer Experience Technology business has been acquired by iSON Xperiences, a global organisation with headquarters in Dubai which is looking to expand their African footprint.

In a statement, Altron says the learning solutions part of the business was acquired by South African management consultancy LRMG.



According to the technology services firm, a decision was taken to split the business and sell it to two buyers, both of whom are ideally positioned to provide exciting new growth opportunities in an environment where they can flourish.



Altron group chief executive Mteto Nyati says while the business no longer aligned with the Altron 2.0 strategy, it had a great industry track record.



“By selling it to the correct partners, we have allowed these businesses opportunities for growth and expansion,” says Nyati.



“The learning solutions can now focus on bringing innovative digital training services to the market, while the BPO is now part of a global organisation that brings a more expansive view on customer experiences.”