PSICT Forum announces date for hybrid event

Following the postponement of its July event, the Public Sector ICT (PSICT) Forum has announced 1 October as the date for its next event.

The PSICT Forum’s plans to host the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) chapter event were put on hold because of the pronouncement of the COVID-19 level four lockdown restrictions at the time.

With the country having moved to adjusted alert level two, the forum has confirmed the go-ahead of the event that brings together C-level public sector IT professionals.

Sponsored by MTN Business, the PSICT Forum was initiated in September 2016, as a platform for public sector ICT decision-makers to engage and discuss topics that are key to innovation in service delivery.

The forum is also an opportunity for ICT executives to detail how they are digitally reinventing their organisations in order to stay ahead of digital transformation, and the role of the private sector, civil society, public sector and SMMEs in advancing digital inclusion and economic growth.

Its board members include the CIOs of organisations such as National Lotteries Commission, Airports Company South Africa, Gautrain Management Agency and MTN Business, with Mandla Mkhwanazi, digital business leader at Transnet, as chairman of the forum.

Similar to the April event, the KZN chapter of the PSICT Forum will take place physically in that province and virtually for the rest of the country.

It will be held under the theme: “Collaboration as a driver for digital transformation in the public sector”.

The free event will be hosted by radio talk show host and columnist Alex Mthiyane, who will moderate a panel discussion focusing on how collaboration can lead to enhanced service delivery and streamlining of public sector resources.

The panellists on the day will include Lunga Madlala, chief digital officer at the eThekwini Municipality; Thandeka Ellenson, CEO of Moses Kotane Institute; and Moshe Motlohi, Durban Port manager at the Transnet National Ports Authority.

To register and find out how to become a member of the PSICT Forum, click here.