Why AI and ML algorithms offer proactive protection in cyber warfare

SentinelOne, recognised as a leader in autonomous cyber security, will be participating at ITWeb's Security Summit 2023 from 6-8 June.

The compamy will highligjt the importance of identity security and showcase its cloud workload security and dentity solutions at the event, which is South Africa's premier gathring of cyber security experts, parctitioners and decision makers.

As the cyber security landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for organisations to protect their digital assets by acquiring technology that enables proactive threat hunting and incident response, as well as automated detection and response.

SentinelOne will highlight the use of AI and ML algorithms to detect and respond to cyber threats in real time. The company’s approach harnesses the power of AI and ML to analyse vast amounts of data and identify anomalous behaviour, allowing security teams to swiftly respond to potential threats before they cause substantial damage.



Ezzeldin Hussein, regional director, sales engineering, SentinelOne, is scheduled to speak on day two of the event (7 June) and will discuss the importance of identity security modernisation.

SentinelOne notes that identity-based attacks remain on the rise, and it is estimated that close to 80% of organisations experience direct business impact due to identity-related breaches.

“In this presentation, we will go through common and up-and-coming identity threat models, discuss real-world identity-based attacks and share top identity security modernisation requirements that will allow organisations to protect, detect and respond more effectively to identity-based threats,” the company says.

In addition to AI and ML, the company will focus on cloud security measures that organisations can implement – including the company’s cloud-native technologies – to counter challenges like data breaches, unauthorised access, and misconfigurations.

The convergence of operational technology (OT) and IT networks poses additional security risks. SentinelOne will address this emerging threat landscape and discuss strategies to protect critical infrastructure from cyber attacks.