Ex-Oracle SA MD Niral Patel to lead Google Cloud business in Africa

Google Cloud has announced the appointment of former Oracle SA MD, Niral Patel, as regional director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a statement, the Internet search giant says based in Johannesburg, Patel will be responsible for leading Google Cloud’s business across Sub-Saharan Africa.

It notes that he will have overall responsibility for the company’s sales strategy and continued development of its go-to-market sales operations.



Patel will be focused on supporting the growth and scale of Google Cloud customers across a variety of industries, says the company.



It adds that Patel brings more than 20 years of tech sales leadership to this role and joins Google Cloud from Oracle, where he was the managing director for South Africa.



Prior to Oracle, Niral held various leadership roles at Microsoft, IBM and Hitachi.



“We have been seeing strong customer momentum in Africa, and companies ranging from digital natives to large corporations are coming to us to help them digitally transform and reinvent their business models,” says Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, managing director, Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Google Cloud.



“We are thrilled to have Niral join us as we accelerate the next stage of growth with our local teams, partners and customers. He brings a wealth of experience to the Google Cloud family.”