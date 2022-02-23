Audi’s e-tron electric vehicle range now available in SA

The Audi e-tron.

German multinational vehicle manufacturer Audi has officially launched its fully-electric e-tron range in SA. The range was introduced in other parts of the globe last year.

Debuted locally at Audi’s Night of Progress event in Cape Town yesterday, the e-tron brand embodies three key pillars: design, digitalisation and sustainability, says the company.

The retail introduction of Audi’s fully-fledged electric vehicle consists of six new e-tron models across three model derivatives. This includes the Audi e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback, S Sportback, e-tron GT and e-tron GT, notes Audi.

The e-tron 55 First edition will be available for sale in SA from the second half of 2022 through Audi’s 10 e-tron dealerships nationwide. It will be available in limited numbers.

The prices range from R1.9 million for the e-tron 55 advanced, to around R3.3 million for the RS e-tron GT.

The Audi e-tron SUV offers up to 300kW of power and a range of up to 441km.

“From 2022 onwards, Audi South Africa is committed to grow the e-tron model range locally and will introduce at least one new electric model each year, to grow consumer choice and demonstrate our commitment in securing a leading electric vehicle position within the premium automotive market from the start here in South Africa,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.

“But, of course, it doesn’t stop at just a product level. Audi has also partnered with GridCars and invested in building the largest and fastest electric vehicle public charging network in the country.”

The Audi e-tron SUV.

Audi says the Q4 e-tron comes with safety features, a 10.25-inch digital gauge display, tri-zone automatic climate control, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment and19-inch alloy wheels, as standard.

Of the e-tron models launched last night, Audi has sold over 52 000 units globally, which represents two-thirds of total Audi EV sales, according to the company.

The best-selling models so far are the e-tron and e-tron Sportback range, which the company claims achieved greater success over other popular fully-electric competitors.

“Audi’s transition towards electric mobility has yielded positive results for the e-tron model range around the world already. That is evident in Audi’s fully-electric car deliveries in 2021, which increased by 58% year-on-year. Additionally, Audi more than doubled its product portfolio of fully-electric models in the past year,” says the company.