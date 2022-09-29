Mint Group scoops up a basket of awards at prestigious Microsoft South Africa Partner Awards

Global technology innovator and 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year, Mint Group, has been honoured with the Dynamics Customer Engagement Partner of the Year Award, Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year Award, Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year Award and the CEO Partner of the Year Award, at the glitzy Microsoft South Africa Partner Awards, held in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 28 September 2022.

Mint Group forms part of the Microsoft Partner Network, across more than 100 countries, invested in empowering everyone to do more and achieve better, with purpose-driven technology implementations. The accomplished awards demonstrate and complement Microsoft’s principles of building for impact; driving inclusive economic growth; differentiating with purpose; enabling a diverse partner ecosystem; and harnessing collective action.

Helping customers achieve more

The Dynamics Business Applications Partner of the Year Award recognises a partner that scales across multiple customers to provide turnkey implementations of Dynamics 365 to help their customers make better, faster decisions and achieve optimal outcomes.

“Customer centricity is at the core of all Mint Solutions. Being recognised by Microsoft for driving outcome-based solutions via Dynamics Customer Engagement is indeed humbling and validates our approach,” remarks Mint Head of Channel, Pieter du Toit.

Technology to improve lives

The Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year Award recognises a partner that delivers on AI services based on the Microsoft Azure AI platform.

“Five years ago we embarked on a journey to improve people’s lives with cutting-edge technology. Although the journey took many side paths, re-routes and diversions, I feel that this year we lived up to that promise. Together with Microsoft, we are using AI for good, and the people whose lives we may leave a mark on, however fleetingly, leave a mark on ours in return. We are immensely privileged to be in this position,” says Peter Reid, Mint Head of AI.

Improving decision-making and outcomes

The Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year Award acknowledges Mint’s dedication to delivering modern intelligent experiences and services, using the Power Platform to improve decision-making and outcomes.

“Mint’s Solutions are first-and-foremost built around customer centricity. Being recognised by Microsoft, for the third time in a row, for driving outcome-based solutions via The Power Platform is phenomenal and rewarding, especially in areas where our solutions made a real impact in our wider communities and society,” says Andre Wissler, Mint Head of SMART.

Mint Group was also named finalist for the Industry Solution Delivery Partner of the Year, Modern Work Partner of the Year, Dynamics F&O Partner of the Year and the Industry Solution for Public Sector Partner of the Year Awards.

Moving at the speed of the cloud

Mint Group is one of the few partners with specialised expertise across all three Microsoft clouds with added industry specialisation and depth of skills.

“Receiving an award from your industry peers and partners is the pinnacle of recognition. Celebrating the Microsoft Ecosystem and its positive impact on society at the awards evening was incredible. We are humbled by the awards received and fuelled to keep creating tomorrow with our partners, clients and Minties to further have a positive impact on all communities,” says Mint Group CEO, Carel Du Toit.

As the 2022 CEO Partner of the Year, Du Toit was praised for the KwaZulu-Natal War Room Application solution built with Microsoft, to help the KwaZulu-Natal government manage the 2021 looting and unrest, the Mint approach to cloud and cloud availability using the Azure marketplace, and Mint's commitment to the community through their Sekolo sa Dinaledi Trustand the Ubuntu EmpowerMint Program.

“Mint Group thanks Microsoft South Africa for their dedication to lead, support and equip partners in providing valuable tools and resources to help accelerate, transform and open a world of possibilities. I would also like to congratulate all the winners and finalists and commend them on the value proposition that they have brought to industry priority areas,” closes Du Toit.