Tech CEOs predict World Cup winners

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to kick off in Qatar on Sunday, ITWeb asked several tech CEOs to predict who will lift the trophy on 18 December.

The business leaders also explain the role technology is playing to enhance global tournaments, such as the World Cup.

This, as players and fans will see a host of new technologies at this year’s tourney that have never been seen before.

These include semi-automated offside technology – an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system that assists match officials to come to the right decision quickly.

Qatar’s stadiums have also been fitted with cameras, which collect data on up to 29 data points on every player’s body 50 times per second.

Al Rihla, the official match ball for the tournament, will feature connected ball technology, providing the video assistant referee (VAR) team with precise ball data in real-time to support fast and accurate offside calls.

With more than one million fans expected to travel to Qatar for the tournament, Visa today announced it has installed 5 300 contactless-enabled payment terminals at official FIFA venues.

This makes FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 the most payment-enabled FIFA tournament to date.

Visa will also trial new payment innovations to give fans easy access to simple and secure digital ways to pay.

The CEOs’ predictions

Alan Turnley-Jones, Dimension Data CEO:

Alan Turnley-Jones, Dimension Data CEO.

Winning team: Germany

According to Turnley-Jones, technology is playing a big role in enhancing sporting events – both in stadium and to the fans watching at home.

“Fans are getting used to – rather expecting – a brilliant data-driven second-screen experience to accompany their viewing; consuming the race how they want, when they want, and with the supplementary information they want.

“At the same time, organisers and rights-holders want a digital view of their events to help them make quicker, more informed decisions, in real-time,” he says.

According to Turnley-Jones, Dimension Data and its parent company NTT are changing the sports experience.

“By applying innovation, we are transforming some of the world’s most iconic sporting experiences – from INDYCAR and Tour de France, to Major League Baseball and The Open Championship.

“Closer to home, we are the technology sponsor for the Absa Cape Epic and Dimension Data ProAm. With our technology, solutions and capabilities, we are creating new fan experiences, giving teams and athletes game-changing insights, and helping sports organisations to compete in the digital world.

Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO:

Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO.

Winning team: Germany

“Germany always performs in tournament football. But you can’t discount champions France, and also the South American giants, Brazil and Argentina, as well as Ghana, the heroes of 2010,” says Jury.

Jury points out technology underpins so much of the FIFA World Cup, not least in broadcasting, where innovation comes fast and hard.

“For example, we’re excited about the possibilities of 4K, perfect for action sport. Our digital teams have also harnessed new technologies, like clipping highlights through AI and turning them around super-fast for consumers.

“VAR has also added an amazing dimension to football. There is no question that football has embraced technology to improve the game,” he says.

“SuperSport is going all in to deliver an outstanding World Cup, with multiple feeds, languages, a 24-hour channel, world-class analysts, top tech and much more contributing to our most ambitious offering yet.”

Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO:

Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO.

Winning team: Senegal