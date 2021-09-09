Oppo adds A16s to smartphone catalogue in SA

Chinese smart device brand Oppo has rolled out the A16s in the local market − its latest offering in the A-Series product catalogue.

Oppo, which made its SA debut last September, is among the new entrants looking to tap into the local market’s increasing appetite for high-quality and affordable smartphones.

The launch of the A16s brings the total number of Oppo smartphone models available in SA to six, including its first premium offering, the Reno5 5G, launched in March.

Announcing its new device, Oppo says the 6.5-inch A16s is equipped with a 5 000mAh battery that provides up to two days of battery life. The battery also uses Oppo’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to learn a user's usage routine and charging patterns.

Other features include near-field communication technology for contactless payments, sending and receiving documents, and transferring contacts. There is a triple-lens camera fitted with Oppo’s AI beautification feature.

“We’re excited to launch the A16s in South Africa, as it perfectly encapsulates the efforts of Oppo to redesign what a smartphone can do when passion leads technology,” says Liam Faurie, head of go-to market and operations of Oppo SA. “At Oppo, we are dedicated to creating devices that enhance the lifestyle of citizens in a simple, effective way.”

With Google Mobile Services, A16s users have access to the Play Store, Chrome browser, Google maps and YouTube. Google translate means users can switch text in internet browsing between English, Zulu, Sotho, Xhosa and Afrikaans, says Oppo.

It has a capacity of 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (MicroSD up to 256GB), and is compatible with ColourOS 11 and Android 11.

The A16s is available in blue or black, and will retail at a recommended price of R3 999 from selected operator and retail channels, or from R229pm on contract.

“As we continue to grow our brand and expand on our availability, we keep at our centre the purpose to create technology that enables better living without breaking the bank. The A16s highlights that sophisticated technology is an affordable preference for South Africans,” concludes Faurie.