Hamilton Ratshefola no longer IBM SA boss

ITWeb has learned Hamilton Ratshefola, who served as IBM SA’s country general manager, is no longer with the company.

It has further learned that the SA country manager post is currently occupied by an internal executive in an acting capacity.

IBM SA declined to comment, saying it goes against company policy to comment on an executive’s departure.

A long-serving IBM executive, Ratshefola was named South African country GM in June 2015.

As country manager, he was responsible for all of IBM’s sales, marketing, services and global delivery operations in SA. He was also tasked with overseeing the rollout of IBM's R700 million equity equivalency programme.

Ratshefola started his career in 1990 as an IBM graduate hire, and then worked as a mainframe systems engineer in the banking and retail environment before moving into sales.

He was then promoted to a series of management and industry leadership positions, and has held various roles with IBM in the UK, Italy, Denmark and the US.

For two years, he served as IBM SA's director of general business, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he co-founded Cornastone, an IBM business partner, in 2000, and was its CEO until December 2012.

Ratshefola's other positions at IBM − prior to his time at Cornastone − include GM of IBM Global Services and GM of the public sector business in SA, where he worked with government organisations, including SARS and the Department of Home Affairs, to solve their complex business problems.

It’s unclear where Ratshefola has moved to next, as his LinkedIn profile still shows his last IBM SA role as country manager.