InterSystems recognised as a leader by independent research firm in Translytical Data Platforms evaluation

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, today announced that Forrester has recognised the InterSystems IRIS data platform as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022.

Forrester defines translytical data platforms as “next-generation data platforms that are built on a single database engine to support multiple data types and data models. They are designed to support transactional, operational and analytical workloads without sacrificing data integrity, performance and analytics scale.”

InterSystems considers real-time functionality critical for translytical platforms and a key component of smart data fabrics. This approach delivers insights to line of business users based on data and analytics in real-time, equipping organisations to manage disruptions more quickly and identify new opportunities in an uncertain and ever-more competitive environment.

For its evaluation, Forrester rated vendors based on criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. InterSystems received the highest possible score in these criteria: modelling/tools; extensibility (extending the platform’s functionality); scalability; product vision (aligning with current and future needs of customers); execution roadmap; company performance; and number of engineers.

InterSystems IRIS data platform enables organisations to rapidly develop, deploy and execute data-intensive analytic applications. By making it easier to build high-performance, machine learning-enabled applications that connect data and application silos, InterSystems IRIS simplifies architectures and powers the mission-critical applications today’s organisations need to solve difficult business problems quickly.

“We know businesses need faster time-to-insight to improve decision-making in a more competitive and volatile world,” said Scott Gnau, Vice-President, Data Platforms at InterSystems. “InterSystems provides customers with new perspectives that come only from deep analysis of all their connected data.”

Through the creation of smart data fabric architectures, InterSystems IRIS enables organisations to make more intelligent decisions and achieve far better outcomes. Currently, a global investment bank with more than $1 trillion under management is using InterSystems IRIS to power its real-time multi-asset trading platform, improving reliability, scalability and cost-effectiveness compared with its previous implementation. Thanks to InterSystems IRIS, the bank is also seeing a tenfold increase in performance, a 75% reduction in operating costs and up to five times increased throughput.

InterSystems IRIS includes capabilities such as InterSystems IRIS Adaptive Analytics for enabling business user self-service, IntegratedML for citizen data science and extreme performance for executing real-time analytics within programmatic workflows. Deployed across the globe, InterSystems IRIS is available on multiple public cloud marketplaces, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

To download The Forrester Wave: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022: Link.