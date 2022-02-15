Multi-cloud: Where should workloads be running?

Paul Spagnoletti, business unit executive for Cloud & Security SA, iOCO.

Whether by accident or design, multi-cloud has become the default state of technology within most organisations today. As the adoption of cloud rapidly accelerates, it has become clear that there is no “one cloud fits all” approach that meets their business’s needs.

Companies in every industry are using a variety of SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and DRraaS solutions to reap the benefits of lower costs, greater scalability and flexibility, and ultimately more agile and innovative operations. Many are running a mixture of on-premise and public clouds, and are looking for ways to become even more innovative, to stay ahead of the curve.

However, between hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, hyperscalers, the edge, many are getting lost in the fog, and run the risk of investing in solutions that might not be the best for their business or workloads.

With this in mind, at the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022, being held on 24 February at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online, iOCO's Paul Spagnoletti will present a keynote address, titled “It's a multi-cloud world: Where should your workloads be running and why?”.

Spagnoletti, digital & technology business executive at iOCO, is a digital and technology business executive with more than 20 years of experience in various technology and professional services roles. He has helped shape the digital strategy and go-to-market of organisations against the backdrop of constant innovation and change.

He will look set the scene by discussing the difference between hybrid and multi-cloud, moving into how organisations in SA have adopted different approaches.

He will speak about the type of workloads that should run in multi-cloud environment, why organisations have selected these, as well as the benefits of a multi-cloud strategy versus a single cloud approach.

Spagnoletti will also share some of the challenges in the multi-cloud world, particularly when it comes to managing multi environments, and share some ideas on how to best overcome these challenges.

Finally, he will close off with a few case studies highlighting where many organisations have got this right and the benefits they reap through their decision of adopting a multi-cloud strategy.