Revolutionising network management with HPE Aruba EdgeConnect

EdgeConnect ensures optimal application performance under any network conditions.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says Aruba’s EdgeConnect SD-WAN and secure edge portfolio of solutions provide local organisations with the means to redefine network management to ensure improved efficiencies, security and performance.

EdgeConnect is designed to be the cornerstone of a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture. SASE is a powerful approach that combines networking and security functions into a unified solution. By integrating SD-WAN, firewall, routing and WAN optimisation into a single platform, EdgeConnect delivers significant performance and security improvements over traditional approaches.

"With HPE Aruba's EdgeConnect, we are bringing a solution to the South African market that not only simplifies network management but also elevates security and performance. This is especially crucial in today's environment where remote work and cloud applications are becoming the norm,” says Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking (local distributor of ARUBA/HPE technology).

One of the standout features of EdgeConnect is its ability to ensure optimal application performance under any network conditions. It achieves this through an adaptive, self-learning platform that dynamically adjusts to changing network environments.

"Our clients can expect a significant boost in application performance, which is critical for maintaining productivity and efficiency in a fast-paced business landscape," says Gordon.

Furthermore, EdgeConnect's always-on zero trust security model is a game-changer for local companies concerned about data breaches and cyber threats. This model ensures that all resources are accessed securely, regardless of location. In this way, business and technology leaders can have peace of mind that their remote and distributed workforces are kept as secure as possible.

"The integration of zero trust security within the EdgeConnect platform aligns with our commitment to offering the most secure networking solutions to our clients," says Gordon.

The platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with HPE Aruba Networking SSE (Security Service Edge) or various cloud SSE providers offers businesses the flexibility to create a full SASE environment tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, the centralised management feature simplifies the administration of network and security functions, allowing IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than daily operational tasks.

"Centralised management is a critical component for businesses looking to streamline their operations. With EdgeConnect, we are providing a tool that not only enhances network performance but also simplifies management processes," adds Gordon.

Duxbury Networking's partnership with HPE Aruba to distribute the EdgeConnect solution in South Africa is a significant step forward in the evolution of network management. This innovative solution offers local businesses a path to a more secure, efficient and high-performing network infrastructure, essential in today's digital world.

"We are excited to bring EdgeConnect to South Africa. This solution aligns with our mission to provide top-tier networking solutions that drive business success. With EdgeConnect, we are not just offering a product, we are delivering a transformational experience in network management,” concludes Gordon.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.