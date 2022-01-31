BBD appoints new Group CEO

Kevin Staples.

Announcing the move, Peter Searle, CEO of BBD Holding, explained that he has made the decision to retire from the role to focus on the next stage of his personal life and on future aspirations. Following a formal selection process, Staples has been voted in to take the helm of the successful software development company.

Staples, a long-time member of the executive committee and experienced leader, started his career at BBD as one of the original grads during the final year of his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Wits University. Over the years, he has developed many technical specialisations and led several large strategic development projects.

Ralf Dominick, chairman of the group’s board, states: “It is Kevin’s commitment to the company, embodiment of the company’s value system, industry experience and vision that make him the strongest candidate to lead the group through its next phase of growth and further international expansion while maintaining our focus on adding value to our clients’ businesses.” Searle adds that in the 20+ years that he has known Staples, he has demonstrated the technical strength, business acumen and wisdom required to lead the BBD Group into the future.

A strong technologist, Staples is dedicated to helping organisations achieve great business gains through powerful and reliable tech usage and is passionate about creating synergy between businesses and the technology that helps solve their complex problems. Staples says he is looking forward to doing his part to lead the business into a prosperous and exciting future, relying on the talented people who are fundamental to BBD’s success and the value delivered to clients.

Searle will remain on the company’s board as a non-executive director, supporting Staples to ensure a seamless transition of leadership. Of Searle, Dominick concludes: “We owe Peter an enormous debt of gratitude for leading BBD for more than a decade through a phase of significant growth in an era of accelerated technology advancements and business paradigms shifts.”