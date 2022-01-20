New Range Rover drives company’s anti-pollution stance

The new Range Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Range Rover sport utility vehicle (SUV) is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) with cabin air purification technologies that it says help reduce odours, bacteria and allergens.

The luxury SUV made its debut across the globe this week and is designed with electrification in mind, with the fifth-generation model available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models.

It has a six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine with 48V mild hybrid technology to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel-efficiency.

A pair of extended-range PHEV powertrains provides CO2 emissions below 30g/km, with a pure-electric driving range of up to 100km, delivering an expected range of up to 80km, says the company.

According to Jaguar Land Rover, the new Range Rover will go on sale in SA later this year, when final prices and specifications will be confirmed.

The Cabin Air Purification Pro3 combines dual nanoe X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, to help reduce odours and viruses, while CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration enhance air quality.

The company claims the nanoe X technology is scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The technology is active in the air, so particles don’t have to pass through a filter to be trapped and neutralised.

The electric battery packs are positioned under the vehicle, and the underfloor is enclosed by aero shields designed to withstand all-terrain driving while enhancing efficiency.

“From 2024, customers will be able to choose from the first of six new all-electric Range Rovers. This is a significant step in our vision to dramatically reduce pollution and achieve a truly sustainable future,” says Jaguar Land Rover.