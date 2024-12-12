2024 round-up: SA CEOs discuss most impactful tech

2024 was transformative, with AI taking centre stage, say South African CEOs.

South African CEOs and business leaders have picked artificial intelligence (AI) as the technology that had the biggest impact in 2024, and they believe the emerging technology will continue making waves next year.

ITWeb recently interviewed several technology business leaders to get their perspectives on the transformative tech trends in 2024, as well as their predictions for the year ahead.

Besides AI, the executives believe machine learning, satellite connectivity, internet of things and blockchain also played significant roles in 2024.

Quantum computing is expected to start making waves in 2025, especially when it comes to solving real-world problems and challenges in the cyber security space.

Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom SA, says the increased use of generative AI (GenAI) continues to make an impact on business and society at large.

Customer service channels are now incorporating AI to provide chatbot experiences, or offer human customer care agents on-hand information on previous conversations, current challenges and recommend advice, he notes.

“For us specifically, using insights into customers’ habits and interactions with the Vodacom brand helps us offer increasingly relevant packages. This includes recommending mobile tariffs more suited to a customer’s actual needs, or creating awareness about our digital offerings, such as banking, insurance, or lifestyle products, to help improve their businesses or everyday life.”

He believes that come next year, satellite connectivity will play an increasing role in the connectivity mix.

Satellite projects have the potential to complement and enhance rural connectivity by connecting the unconnected, as well as improving the stability and speed of internet services of those already connected, Mdlalose points out.

“Our partnerships with Amazon’s Kuiper and with AST SpaceMobile are testament to this, and these strategic partnerships support our purpose as a company to connect for a better future. We believe fair competition within a robust regulatory framework fosters innovation and ensures enhanced benefits for consumers.

“We remain actively engaged with all stakeholders to promote a balanced telecommunications environment that prioritises sustainable growth, local investment, local regulatory compliance and the avoidance of harmful spectrum interference.”

Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa.

Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C, says AI and machine learning continue to accelerate scientific discovery and introduce efficiencies in businesses across the globe.

“AI-driven cyber security enhancements will also play a prominent role in 2025.”

He adds that quantum computing, combined with large quantitative models, is expected to have a huge impact on solving real-world complex problems in science and medicine.

Asked how CEOs will balance tech investment with economic uncertainty in 2025, Mendes says they will adopt flexible budgeting strategies, and organisational leadership teams will be able to adapt to rapid economic and technological shifts.

He believes companies will witness a shift towards outcome-based technology investments to solve business and consumer needs, to ensure investments yield tangible returns.

Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C.

Bradley Sacks, CEO of JSE-listed fintech firm Capital Appreciation, cautions that the AI revolution is a double-edged sword, and urges executives to adopt a balanced approach, weighing the benefits and risks associated with AI implementation.

“Undoubtedly, AI captured the imagination more than any other technological advancement in decades. Its potential and applicability in almost every industry is more than meaningful and it would have been negligent to not consider its application in your own industry or business.”

Capital Appreciation CEO Bradley Sacks.

Marilyn Moodley, country leader for SA and WECA at SoftwareOne, points out that if 2023 was the year of the AI buzzword, 2024 was the year where AI started becoming embedded across business operations globally.

“AI tools that enhance productivity by streamlining contract management, improving employee efficiencies and bolstering cyber security defences are gaining demand.”

Moodley adds that locally, AI adoption complemented the growing reliance on cloud computing, as organisations leverage cloud services for scalability, security and modernisation of legacy systems.

“Conversations around sustainability in the cloud also gained traction, with businesses beginning to explore energy-efficient solutions to manage emissions − a response to the rising demand for data centre power.

“These gradual advancements collectively enhanced operational efficiency and security, addressing key concerns for South African enterprises navigating complex regulatory and economic environments.”

Marilyn Moodley, country leader for SA and WECA, SoftwareOne.

Looking ahead to 2025, AI is the clear frontrunner, with the majority of business leaders predicting it will have the most significant impact among emerging technologies.

“In 2025, AI and its applications will remain a driving force. The integration of GenAI into South African workplaces will redefine business processes, from customer engagement to talent management,” states Moodley.

Vodacom’s Mdlalose comments that AI will continue to have a great influence, as telcos can leverage the technology in almost every aspect of their businesses.

He explains that this includes improving telcos’ network capacity, increasing supply chain and field services efficiencies, employing predictive analytics and maintenance, and enhancing cyber security.

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa, says: “GenAI redefined how businesses create content, solve problems and innovate, while advancements in quantum computing, like IBM’s 1 000+ qubit processor, hinted at a future of unprecedented computational power.”

She observes that cyber security technologies also advanced significantly, addressing the complexities of remote work and global connectivity, adding that these developments reshaped industries and redefined how society interacts with technology.

Van Vlaanderen believes blockchain applications beyond crypto-currency, such as supply chain security, will gain traction.

“Quantum cryptography could redefine data security, and immersive technologies like augmented reality will create new dimensions for collaboration and engagement.

“These innovations will shape the way businesses operate and people connect globally,” she adds.

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa.

Caroline van der Merwe, co-founder and chief product officer at Jem HR, says: “In 2024, AI evolved from a niche interest to a mainstream tool. Large language models like ChatGPT evolved from novelties, to practical assets in industries such as sales, healthcare, marketing and education.”

This shift was evident in SA, where AI adoption surged, she notes.

“The accessibility of AI platforms improved, so businesses and individuals without technical expertise started to leverage AI in really interesting and useful ways. This democratisation of technology meant widespread adoption started becoming possible.”

This resulted in greater productivity and innovation across different sectors, she adds.

Van der Merwe says AI’s integration into daily life became more pronounced in 2024, with applications ranging from automating routine tasks, to providing personalised assistance.

“It sounds quite trivial to mention, but when people are asking ChatGPT a question instead of searching on Google, you know the technology is gaining traction.”

Caroline van der Merwe, co-founder and chief product officer, Jem HR.

Van Vlaanderen points out that the gap in AI governance was a challenge in 2024, despite the rapid advancement of AI technologies. Frameworks for ethical use of AI lagged behind, raising concerns about data bias and privacy.

“The gap just highlighted a critical need for balance between innovation and responsibility.

“Another setback was the rise in sophisticated cyber attacks, targeting even the most secure organisations, which exposed vulnerabilities in legacy systems still widely used. However, these challenges spurred greater collaboration within the tech industry to find solutions.”

One notable setback this year, according to Moodley, was the persistent skills gap, particularly in cloud computing, AI and cyber security. While South African businesses increasingly embrace digital transformation, the shortage of skilled professionals continues to hinder the pace of innovation.

Bradley Swanepoel, chief risk officer at MTN SA, says in 2025, companies will be faced with the challenge of balancing their tech investments against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

“Given the rapid pace of technological change, companies must adopt a forward-thinking approach, but with caution. Strategic tech investments will likely focus on scalable, high-ROI solutions that can quickly address immediate business needs, while also positioning companies for long-term growth.

“Additionally, companies will need to invest in agility – prioritising technologies that can pivot with changing market dynamics.”