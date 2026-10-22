4Sight revenue jumps 29% as AI strategy gathers pace

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings.

South African technology group 4Sight Holdings has reported a 29.3% increase in revenue to R748.3 million for the six months ended 31 August, as it steps up its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and expands its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business.

The JSE-listed group’s unaudited interim results for the first half of its 2027 financial year show operating profit rose 11.8% to R53.9 million, while profit for the period increased to R40.9 million from R37.7 million a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share increased 10.9% to 7.490 cents, while SaaS revenue surged 51.2% to R491.3 million.

Chief executive Tertius Zitzke says the results provide a platform for 4Sight to become an AI-first organisation while helping customers integrate AI into their operations.

“Our results demonstrate that 4Sight is scaling while reinforcing an important strategic conviction: we cannot credibly help customers redesign their organisations around AI unless we are prepared to do the same within 4Sight.”

The company’s strategy centres on 4Sight Automated Intelligence (4AI), which combines AI with data , automation, enterprise systems and governance to help organisations translate intelligence into measurable business outcomes.

Margin pressure

Despite the revenue increase, gross profit rose just 2.2% to R259.6 million, while gross margin declined by about 9.2% compared with the previous period.

4Sight attributes the margin pressure primarily to a higher contribution from lower-margin SaaS activity in its Capability Platforms cluster, alongside competitive conditions in the software reseller market.

The cluster’s revenue increased 68.2% to R365.7 million, making it the biggest contributor to overall growth. Its operating profit remained broadly stable at R21.6 million.

“The distinction between revenue growth and profitability is important,” Zitzke says.

“The expansion of SaaS and ecosystem-led revenue strengthens our market reach and recurring revenue base but carries a different margin profile. Our focus is therefore not growth at any cost. It is to scale the ecosystem, improve mix and operating leverage over time, and convert that reach into higher-value 4AI, data, automation, enterprise-system and industrial transformation opportunities.”

Operating expenses were largely unchanged, decreasing 0.1% to R205.1 million.

Data and AI business expands

4Sight says its Business Environment cluster increased profit by 59% to R13.3 million as its data and AI work expanded from individual projects into broader enterprise programmes involving data governance, analytics, automation and AI adoption.

Its Information Technology cluster recorded a 3.3% increase in profit to R17.1 million, despite revenue declining 1% to R143.1 million. Its operating margin improved to 16.4% from 15.7%.

The Operational Technology cluster increased revenue by 5.3%, but profit fell 17.5% to R12.3 million, reflecting margin pressure in mining and resources and lower order intake in the previous year. The company notes that order-intake momentum was improving.

Shared Services, meanwhile, delivered cost savings through organisational changes and AI-driven automation.

Three-year AI ambitions

Over the next three years, 4Sight plans to expand AI adoption across enterprise systems and industrial operations, connect data and operational technology, and develop solutions that combine AI, automation and software platforms.

The company also intends to deploy AI agents and human-agent workflows where they can improve execution, while retaining human oversight, security and accountability.

“The next three years are about converting intelligence into execution, scaling what works, embedding intelligence into the systems and processes where work happens, connecting solutions across clusters, and building increasingly capable human-agent operating models,” Zitzke says.

4Sight describes 4AI as its practical framework for putting current AI capabilities to work, while positioning super intelligence as a longer-term strategic ambition rather than an existing product or capability.

“We must be ambitious about the future without overstating the present,” Zitzke says.

The group ended August with R108 million in cash and cash equivalents, down 3.5% from February, which it attributed to acquisition earn-out payments and a dividend paid for the previous reporting period.

4Sight said it would focus on sustainable growth, improving margins, expanding recurring revenue and developing integrated AI and automation solutions as it enters the second half of its financial year.