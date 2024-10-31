Academy adds AI photography to curriculum

The new Oppo Reno12 FS 5G.

Oppo South Africa has introduced a new curriculum for its Reno Academy for 2025.

Launched locally in 2022, the Reno Academy is focused on upskilling individuals by turning their photography into art, using the Oppo Reno series.

According to a statement, the Oppo Reno Academy has become a significant player in SA’s creative industry, empowering new talent through accessible, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven photography education.

Its focus on AI technology aligns with Oppo’s commitment to advancing smartphone capabilities, particularly in enhancing the creative potential of its users, it says.

The 2025 curriculum looks at mastering AI-driven photography tools that are setting new standards in the industry.

Led by photographer Craig Howes, the participants will explore the transformative power of AI in enhancing photography and content creation.

The new curriculum includes removing unwanted elements from images, enhancing photos with intelligent processing and using creative editing with tools that offer professional-grade effects.

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate in collaboration with ORMS Cape Town School of Photography.

Over 300 students have been through the Reno Academy since inception.

“At Oppo, we believe the intersection of technology and creativity can unlock extraordinary possibilities,” says Avashnee Moodley, head of marketing at Oppo South Africa.

“We aim to transform passion into professional excellence and pave the way for the next wave of innovation in content creation.”

Enrolment in the Oppo Reno Academy is open to individuals who own the Reno12 Pro and are eager to develop their skills and leverage the power of AI to enhance their work.

The academy is targeted at a range of people, including those who want to turn their hobby into a profession, tech enthusiasts eager to explore new tools, content creators and budding entrepreneurs aiming to create compelling content.

The programme includes attending online workshops, completing interactive modules and participating in mentorship sessions with industry experts. It is designed to be flexible, to accommodate various schedules and learning styles.

Participants can access various online content, including video tutorials, practical exercises and live Q&A sessions with Howes.

Applications have closed for the 2025 intake, with considerations under way for the new student cohort.