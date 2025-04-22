Accelerator invests in Africa’s imagination economy

Fifteen creative businesses will be supported with tailored mentorship, access to tech skills and investment-readiness support.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has teamed up with the Craft and Design Institute (CDI) to launch the timbuktoo Creatives Lab in South Africa.

The innovation and acceleration programme aims to unlock the growth potential of the cultural and creative industries through access to enabling technologies.

Set to support 15 creative businesses in 2025, the initiative will provide tailored mentorship, access to tech skills, and investment-readiness support to drive job creation, business scalability and sustainable development.

Established as part of the global UNDP timbuktoo initiative, the Creatives Lab is an acceleration programme which forms part of the soon-to-be-launched timbuktoo Creatives Hub in District Six, which will provide a physical space for entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and create innovations.

The acceleration initiative is designed to respond to the unique needs of each creative enterprise, offering targeted interventions that strengthen operational capacity and drive innovation.

The support is a combination of non-financial (vital business growth skills and knowledge) and financial (bespoke grants according to a designed growth intervention plan).

“The timbuktoo Creatives Lab is a bold investment in Africa’s imagination economy – where creativity meets innovation to solve real-world challenges,” says Maxwell Gomera, resident representative, UNDP South Africa and director of UNDP Africa Sustainable Finance Hub.

“By nurturing creative entrepreneurs and catalysing new business models, we are not only unlocking economic opportunity but also shaping a new narrative for Africa, driven by the ingenuity of its people.”

Applications are open for businesses in the following areas of the cultural and creative industries:

Audio-visual

Design: Graphic design, fashion design, industrial design, architecture, interior design

Music: Music recording, live music, musical instruments and production, festivals

Multimedia

Organisations aligned to preserving cultural and natural heritage

Erica Elk, group CEO of the CDI, comments: “The cultural and creative industries have enormous untapped potential. Through the UNDP timbuktoo Creatives Lab, we aim to provide creative entrepreneurs with the tools, networks and knowledge they need to scale and compete on a global stage.”

According to CDI, the UNDP timbuktoo initiative is a Pan-African movement to unlock Africa’s innovation potential by fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth across the continent. It supports businesses in high-growth sectors, by providing funding, expertise and access to global markets. There are 10 Creatives Hubs across the continent.

The Creatives Lab will draw on the resources and expertise of the UNDP timbuktoo partners, including the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, UVU Africa and Snake Nation.

Businesses with an annual turnover of R200 000 and above should apply. Priority will be given to those residing in Cape Town; however, other applicants from all regions in SA and/or other African countries will be considered.

To join the timbuktoo Creatives Lab, apply here by 7 May.