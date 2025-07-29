Adapt IT buys ResRequest in hospitality industry push

Formerly a JSE-listed company, Adapt IT was acquired by Volaris Group in 2022.

Specialised software firm Adapt IT is continuing with its acquisition trail within the hospitality industry.

The company today announced it has snapped up ResRequest, for an undisclosed amount, as it looks to expand its hospitality software portfolio.

ResRequest is a cloud-based software-as-a-service provider of a central reservation system and circuit booking system for experience-based accommodation operators.

ResRequest will be part of Adapt IT’s Micros South Africa business.

The new deal comes after in March, Omegro, a portfolio within the Volaris Group, which includes Adapt IT, announced the acquisition of Spa Guru, a South African hospitality software company, for an undisclosed amount.

Spa Guru specialises in software for spas and salons, streamlining business operations such as appointments, bookings, marketing and billing. Spa Guru also now operates under Micros South Africa.

Formerly a JSE-listed company, Adapt IT was acquired by Volaris Group for R7 per Adapt IT share effective 3 January 2022. Volaris is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Constellation Software, a Canadian-listed entity.

Based in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, ResRequest says it brings over two decades of expertise and innovation, helping multi-property and multi-country hospitality operators, such as boutique safari lodges, to streamline operations through its portfolio of products, including ResRequest Enterprise and ResConnect Software.

In a statement today, Adapt IT says ResRequest’s products appeal to lodges with up to 20 rooms.

“This acquisition brings together two highly-complementary businesses with a shared passion for delivering trusted software solutions to the hospitality industry across Africa,” says Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros South Africa.

“Working alongside the talented ResRequest team, through sharing technology expertise and global best practices, we will deliver richer customer experiences and deeper support across the hospitality software ecosystem.”

ResRequest was founded in 2001. With products including a central reservation system, the company has built a cloud-based management platform for the hospitality and travel industry, says Adapt IT.

It explains that its integrated central reservation system, circuit booking and financial management tools enable thousands of users across 22 countries to manage operations, drive sales and strengthen customer relationships across key distribution channels.

“Our customers are extraordinary and operate in some of the world’s most inspiring destinations; they rely on us to help them run seamlessly,” says Jill Bennett-Howes, ResRequest CEO.

“This partnership empowers us to keep building tools that simplify our customers’ work and deliver greater impact. What drew us to this group was their long-term vision and shared belief in purposeful, people-centred innovation.”

ResRequest will continue to operate under the leadership of Bennett-Howes.