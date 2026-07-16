Affordable streaming drives eMedia's FAST expansion

eMedia unveils Openview Stream.

Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST) is experiencing global growth as consumers review monthly entertainment costs. SA has reached a point where smart TVs, fibre and lower mobile data costs make the model more practical than in the past, said Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx, in response to eMedia’s recent launch of Openview Stream.

eMedia, the home of Openview, eVOD and eNCA, has rolled out Openview Stream, touted as Africa’s first independent FAST platform. The service combines live television and streaming content free to viewers.

Developed in partnership with RunnTV, eMedia’s strategic technology partner, the platform launched initially in seven countries: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda and Zambia.

“Consumers have become selective about paying for multiple streaming subscriptions, so removing the monthly fee removes the biggest barrier to trying the service,” said Goldstuck.

According to eMedia, the advertising-supported platform is designed to help broadcasters and content creators reach larger audiences while creating new advertising revenues. Through RunnTV’s FAST technology, partners can extend their reach across mobile devices and connected TVs.

Manish Sinha, founder and CEO of RunnTV, said: “By combining eMedia’s established brands and deep market expertise with our technology capabilities, we are creating a scalable streaming service designed specifically for African audiences.”

“Building on the success of Openview, we are extending one of our strongest consumer brands into the streaming market,” said Khalik Sherrif, CEO of eMedia.

Mark Walker, director at tech consultancy T4i, added: “The African audience is growing rapidly as the level of income, ownership of mobile devices and computers, and appetite for locally meaningful content grow, especially in the target demographic of 18-35 years old.”