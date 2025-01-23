African Bank, Visa renew financial inclusion partnership

African Bank and Visa officials during the signing ceremony.

African Bank and Visa have officially renewed their strategic partnership for seven years, reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation, security, and financial inclusion across South Africa and beyond.

In a statement, the firms say the renewal of the partnership marks a significant milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two institutions, underscoring their mutual goal of delivering enhanced banking experiences to customers.

Through this collaboration, African Bank will continue to integrate Visa’s payment technologies, ensuring that customers have access to digital banking solutions.

The partnership will also facilitate the expansion of African Bank’s business banking offerings, particularly through the upcoming launch of its business Banking Account, designed to provide small and medium enterprises with tailored financial solutions to help them grow and thrive.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with African Bank,” says Lineshree Moodley, country head at Visa South Africa.

“In today’s digital first world, we are proud to be able to deliver the value, accessibility, efficiency and security of digital payments to South African consumers. This partnership aligns perfectly with Visa’s global and Sub-Saharan Africa strategy to increase financial inclusion and drive innovation in the financial sector. By leveraging our innovative technologies and extensive network, we are confident that we can support African Bank in delivering robust and secure solutions that offer exceptional value to its customers and transform how payments are made.”

Darryl Adriaanzen, African Bank group chief operations officer says: “As a bank living its purpose of advancing lives, we are excited by the opportunity to leverage innovative digital solutions to empower our customers in the moments that matter. Our collaboration with Visa reflects our shared values and a commitment to fostering financial inclusion, particularly in underserved markets.

“We are passionate about providing our customers with more value, choice, and security, ensuring they have the financial tools to achieve their aspirations.”

The companies note that security remains a top priority for both institutions and, as part of this agreement, Visa will enhance the safety of online transactions for African Bank customers through its consumer authentication solution.