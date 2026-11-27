Arthur Carindal N’Guessan, head of stakeholder engagement at AFRINIC.

Members of the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC) and the wider African internet community have agreed to renew engagement on managing the internet number resources that underpin infrastructure for emerging technologies.

Mauritius-based AFRINIC, the regional internet registry for Africa and the Indian Ocean, announced this following its AFRINIC-38 public policy meeting, held on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town.

The meeting, hosted under the auspices of the Internet Service Provider Association (ISPA) South Africa, brought together network operators, ISPs, policymakers, regulators, technical experts and other members of the internet community to discuss decisions affecting the continent’s digital infrastructure.

Arthur Carindal N’Guessan, head of stakeholder engagement at AFRINIC, said policies needed to reflect Africa’s changing connectivity and infrastructure requirements as the continent’s digital economy expands.

He added that policies should support equitable access to internet number resources and create an enabling environment for investment, innovation and digital development.

“We had important discussions on the management of IPv4 resources, IPv6 adoption, policy compliance and strengthening our policy development process. We also made progress in renewing community leadership and strengthening AFRINIC’s governance. For us, success is not simply measured by the number of policy proposals adopted, but also by the quality of the discussions, the diversity of participants and our ability to build consensus,” he said.

Emerging technologies

N’Guessan said that while AFRINIC does not regulate AI, cyber security or data protection, the internet number resources it manages underpin the infrastructure on which these technologies operate.

“The emergence of AI, cloud computing and increasingly data-intensive technologies is placing greater demands on internet numbers. For AFRINIC, this reinforces the need to accelerate IPv6 deployment, strengthen routing security and invest in developing technical expertise across the continent. Achieving this will require stronger collaboration between governments, regulators, the private sector, the technical community and regional institutions,” he added.

N’Guessan said Africa’s digital future was a shared responsibility and called on members and the wider technical community to participate in internet governance.

“Building a secure, resilient and inclusive digital ecosystem requires not only investment in infrastructure and emerging technologies but also active participation in the governance and sustainability of the institutions that underpin the internet," he said.

He encouraged members and the African technical community to take advantage of AFRINIC's services, particularly internet number resource management, IPv6 deployment support, routing security through resource public key infrastructure and technical capacity-building programmes. "These services will help organisations enhance the security, resilience and scalability of their digital infrastructure and better respond to emerging technological demands,” he said.

Professor Adewale Adedokun, chair of the AFRINIC board, said Africa's ability to compete in the global digital economy depended on secure and resilient internet infrastructure.

“AFRINIC has a fundamental responsibility to ensure that the internet number resources underpinning this are properly managed. Equally important is the active participation of the stakeholders who rely on these resources. By bringing diverse perspectives into an open, consensus-driven policy process, we can shape policies that respond to the continent’s needs and strengthen confidence in Africa’s internet ecosystem,” he said.

N’Guessan added: “Ultimately, Africa’s ability to shape its own digital future depends on our collective commitment to ensuring that IP addresses allocated by AFRINIC are primarily utilised within the continent to drive its economic and social development. These critical internet resources must be responsibly managed, effectively utilised and safeguarded to support Africa’s digital transformation, innovation and connectivity.”