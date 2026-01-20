Agentic AI, deepfakes, talent gaps create perfect storm for Africa’s cyber security

Lorna Hardie, regional director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies.

Agentic artificial intelligence ( AI ) deployed ahead of governance frameworks, the mainstream rise of deepfake fraud and a persistent cyber skills shortage are among the top trends expected to shape Africa’s cyber security landscape in 2026.

This is according to Check Point Software Technologies’ Check Point African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report 2025, which depicts a continent where rapid digital growth is leapfrogging traditional infrastructure while significantly expanding the cyber attack surface.

African organisations face an average of 3 153 cyber attacks per week – 60% higher than the global average – placing the continent at a critical intersection between accelerated AI adoption and escalating systemic risk, the report finds.

Key trends identified for 2026 include cloud misconfigurations overtaking malware as the primary threat vector; the rise of data extortion attacks targeting critical infrastructure; the use of external cyber risk scores as board-level key performance indicators; regulation emerging as a trade enabler; and managed security service providers (MSSPs) becoming central to organisational resilience.

The report notes that by 2026, autonomous AI agents capable of operating without human oversight will be embedded in African logistics and financial systems. However, private sector adoption is outpacing national AI strategies in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria and SA, creating what Check Point describes as a “governance gap” that will require urgent action around transparency and explainable AI.

In Africa’s mobile-first economy, AI-generated deception is now the fastest-growing cyber threat. With SIM-swap fraud already costing SA more than R5 billion annually, the report warns that cloned voice authorisations and synthetic digital interactions will increasingly bypass traditional mobile authentication methods in 2026.

Ransomware has also evolved into what the report terms “data-pressure” operations. As industrial digitalisation across Africa grows at an estimated 30% annually, cyber criminals are shifting their focus from system availability to data integrity, where manipulated datasets – particularly in sectors like energy – can trigger widespread real-world disruption.

Cyber security is increasingly a board-level concern. By 2026, external cyber risk ratings and exposure scores are expected to influence corporate creditworthiness and investment decisions, alongside traditional financial and environmental, social and governance metrics.

The cyber security skills crisis is set to continue. The report estimates that Africa accounts for a significant share of the global 5 million-person cyber talent shortfall, with more than 200 000 unfilled roles across the continent. As a result, cyber sovereignty is becoming increasingly dependent on developing local expertise rather than relying on imported skills.

MSSPs are emerging as a critical component of Africa’s cyber defence ecosystem. By 2026, the majority of African organisations are expected to consume cyber security services on an as-a-service basis, using MSSPs to access advanced AI-driven protection and mitigate skills shortages.

"In 2026, digital trust has transitioned from an IT priority to core economic infrastructure for Africa," says Lorna Hardie, regional director for Africa at Check Point Software. "As the continent leapfrogs traditional infrastructure with AI-driven fintech and energy solutions, the 'security gap' has become a trillion-dollar challenge that requires a shift from reactive detection to prevention-first resilience."

Hardie adds: "In 2026, cyber security has evolved from a defensive wall to the living rhythm that underpins African innovation. Africa’s digital future will be defined by tempo – our ability to embed security into our growth story from the start."