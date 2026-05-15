Agentic AI reshapes the security operations centre

Zubair Mukhtar Chowgale, director of sales engineering at Securonix.

Traditional security teams are dealing with too many alerts and not enough time or people to handle them. At the same time, attackers are moving faster using AI , and boards expect clear evidence that security efforts are making a real difference to the business.

This was the word from Zubair Mukhtar Chowgale, director of sales engineering at Securonix, ahead of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg, taking place on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre. The company will present a session on how agentic AI is reshaping the security operations centre (SOC).

Titled “Breach ready starts here: Inside the agentic AI SOC revolution”, the session will explore how teams can triage alerts, investigate incidents and respond more quickly and consistently, while also reducing pressure on analysts.

Chowgale said the topic is relevant because security operations are changing. “Security teams are being asked to do more with less, while threats are becoming faster and more complex. It is no longer enough to just respond to alerts. Leaders need to show real outcomes.”

He added that attackers are using AI to increase both the speed and scale of attacks, particularly in phishing, fraud and social engineering. This is forcing defenders to respond faster without losing control or visibility.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 For deeper insights into modern cyber defence strategies, register for ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Cape Town (26 May) or ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg (2-4 June). These annual gatherings bring together leading local and international experts to discuss the threats, technologies and strategies shaping the future of cyber security.

Chowgale argued that agentic AI can help reduce manual work and improve decision-making during investigations.

“Agentic AI allows us to take repetitive work off analysts’ plates and give them better context. That means faster decisions and more focus on the risks that matter,” he said.

Supply chain risk is also growing, as most organisations rely on multiple external providers and partners. “Resilience today goes beyond your own environment. You are depending on a wider ecosystem, and that introduces new points of risk.”

The skills gap remains a major challenge, with many organisations lacking enough cyber security professionals to meet demand.

Chowgale said security needs to move beyond activity and focus on measurable outcomes. “Security investments must improve response times, efficiency and resilience. If you cannot show that clearly, it becomes difficult to justify the spend.”

He stressed that AI in security must be properly governed. “AI cannot be a black box. It must be something a CISO can trust and explain.”