AI only as secure as the information behind it: OpenText

Shanaaz Moosa, sales director for cyber security at OpenText.

As organisations race to embed AI into security operations, many are building on a fragile foundation: fragmented, ungoverned and untrusted information. The result? Faster decisions, but not necessarily better or safer ones.

This is according to cloud and AI company OpenText, which argues that without strong information governance, AI risks amplifying bias, exposing sensitive content and accelerating the impact of breaches.

The company claims that by unifying cyber security with content and information governance, organisations can ensure that AI operates on trusted, compliant and protected data across its life cycle.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 For deeper insights into modern cyber defence strategies, register for ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Cape Town (26 May) or ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg (2-4 June). The annual events bring together leading local and international experts to discuss the threats, technologies and strategies shaping the future of cyber security.

OpenText is sponsoring the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg, where Shanaaz Moosa, sales director for cyber security at OpenText, will present.

Moosa will explain why cyber resilience is no longer just about protecting systems – it is about securing the information that fuels them.

The session will explore how integrating security and content creates a more resilient, intelligent enterprise – where AI enhances not only defence but also decision-making and organisational trust.

Moosa will also explain why OpenText believes AI-augmented security platforms can deliver faster, more accurate threat detection, automated response workflows and sharper risk insight.

Speaking to ITWeb ahead of the event, Moosa said these platforms boost SOC efficiency while reducing noise and false positives.

“Attendees will see how AI, combined with trusted information management, bridges the gap between raw data and actionable intelligence. We will show how organisations can leverage secure content and information governance as foundational elements in a comprehensive cyber strategy, ensuring that the data feeding AI models is governed, compliant and protected across its life cycle. By unifying cyber security with secure content management, enterprises strengthen not only defence but also decision-making and operational trust,” she added.

OpenText said this session will equip CISOs and security leaders with a framework to harness AI for cyber security advantage, enabling confidence, compliance and informed risk management.

Attendees will gain insights into detection, threat hunting, safe AI integration, effective information governance and modernising operations, with unified platforms combining threat intelligence, identity defence and governed data.