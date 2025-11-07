AI chatbot accelerates customer engagement for Cars.co.za

Jonathan Elcock, co-founder and CEO of rather.chat.

Cars.co.za says its artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated WhatsApp chatbot has helped the online automotive marketplace increase dealership leads.

The new ‘Virtual Car Showroom’ feature, which went live in July, was developed to boost dealership inquiries nationwide and simplify the customer process for financing, buying, or selling vehicles.

Within weeks of introduction, WhatsApp purchase inquiries increased by 1 000%: a spike that confirms South African consumers want faster, smarter ways to shop for cars, says the company.

The online marketplace facilitates dealer and private sales, while buyers can browse vehicle listings, contact sellers directly, and access tools to help them finance their purchase.

Alan Quinn, executive in charge of product and partnerships at Cars.co.za, explains: “The whole process happens in a single WhatsApp conversation. It provides our users with a new interface to browse for their dream car and provide our dealers with valuable leads to sell cars.”

The AI solution provides personalised vehicle recommendations tailored to each customer based on their previous interactions on Cars.co.za.

From make and mileage, to colour and model year of the vehicle, the AI-bot analyses key preferences to generate a tailored carousel of up to 10 vehicle options. Once a buyer finds a match, they are connected directly with the relevant dealership.

According to the online marketplace, more than one in three users who engaged with the carousel went on to submit their details as potential buyers, delivering a 31.3% engagement-to-lead rate for dealerships on the platform.

“This is proof that South African consumers want to continue their car purchase journeys inside WhatsApp, rather than return to a website,” says Jonathan Elcock, co-founder and CEO of rather.chat, the software company that developed the solution.

“This is an opportunity for dealerships, as Cars.co.za continues to strengthen its ability to drive meaningful conversions in an increasingly competitive market. The new WhatsApp tool is designed to connect dealerships with serious buyers, while providing data insights, tools and support that help turn inquiries into real sales.”

AI-powered virtual assistants are increasingly changing the way organisations interact with customers, manage internal operations and streamline communication. A wide range of industries − including retail, healthcare, banking and agriculture − have deployed AI chatbots across their business processes and customer engagement channels.