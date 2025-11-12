AI, cloud-driven network evolution core to Africa’s digital transformation, says Nokia

AI-powered mobile networks, automation and optical innovation are standout themes at this year’s Africa Tech Festival 2025, according to Nokia.

Global telecommunications firm Nokia will use its participation at the Africa Tech Festival 2025 to highlight how network evolution is helping to drive Africa’s digital transformation, shaped by AI, automation and next-generation broadband.

The company will demonstrate how operators and enterprises can modernise networks, cut costs, speed up deployment and unlock new revenue using AI, private wireless and next-generation broadband solutions.

Nokia underlines the significance of a reliable data centre fabric for the AI era, network architecture designed to meet the need for huge data volumes, ultra-low latency and zero packet loss required by AI and ML workloads.

Nokia will highlight how it uses event-driven automation (automated workflows are triggered by real-time events such as a security breach, instead of by a predefined schedule) for high-performance computing and GPU interconnects. The demo will also feature the Nokia-Lenovo partnership for sovereign HPC and AI clusters.

The company will showcase platforms built to meet the performance demands of AI-driven IP networking, including edge and core routing solutions, Nokia Multi-Access Gateway for fixed and wireless convergence, and the MetroNeXt optical metro architecture designed for the AI era.

Optical innovation will be a key theme at the event, and Nokia will demonstrate quantum-safe network and quantum data network (QDN) security, powered by the 1830 Security Management Server and QDN platform to protect critical infrastructure for sectors like finance and defence.

The company will also feature WaveSuite AI, designed to reduce human error, speed up troubleshooting and simplify complex optical network design, alongside advanced 1830 Global Express compact modular transport management tools.

In terms of broadband offerings, Nokia will showcase Corteca, its home connectivity software suite enhancing WiFi and fibre performance, plus live demos of WiFi 7 and 50G PON technologies.

Automation is a major theme, with exhibits on service delivery automation, network test automation and AI-driven network orchestration via Nokia’s Network Services Platform.

The company will also showcase its AI-powered mobile networks, sustainability by design solutions for greener operations, intent-driven autonomous networks using digital operations, GenAI-powered data tools and SaaS-based 5G core systems.