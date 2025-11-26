AI guru Johan Steyn to MC ITWeb AI Summit 2026

AI expert and founder of AIforBusiness.net Johan Steyn.

AI expert and founder of AIforBusiness.net, Johan Steyn has been confirmed as MC for the ITWeb Artificial Intelligence Summit 2026, themed: ‘Shaping the intelligent enterprise of tomorrow’. It is scheduled for 22 April at The Forum, in Bryanston.

The event will bring together SA’s leading enterprises, technology providers, innovators and policymakers to explore how AI is reshaping the business landscape and the country’s economy.

AI is no longer a distant possibility but a practical driver of growth, efficiency and competitive advantage, the ITWeb Events team notes.

This summit provides a platform for exploring how the various economic players in SA can magnify their role in fortifying the country’s economic endeavours and prospects through the adoption and practical application of AI in their operations.

The event will showcase how enterprises across industries are unlocking value through data-driven decision-making, automation, intelligent platforms and next-generation customer experiences.

Attendees will gain first-hand insights into how AI can deliver measurable business impact, from operational efficiency and cost reduction to innovation, resilience and market expansion.

Ntando Sibanda, senior conference producer at ITWeb Events, underlines the practical component of the event in showcasing how theory around AI adoption and implementation can be used successfully in practice.

“This is an opportunity for delegates to hear about challenges faced by local businesses in their AI adoption journeys and how they’ve managed to navigate these. Our objective is to unravel how to remodel your organisation into an intelligent, future-focused enterprise through the adoption and practical application of AI,” says Sibanda.

Strengthening SA’s AI ecosystem

The summit will offer guidelines on building a sustainable AI ecosystem that will propel SA to being a major player in the global economy by exploring contentious issues such as AI and cyber security, AI governance, ethical AI and responsible AI.

Topics up for discussion include how financing models and public-private partnerships can accelerate AI infrastructure, the importance of SA developing its own AI capabilities and data infrastructure to achieve digital sovereignty, as well as serving underserved communities with edge AI.

The agenda includes a presentation of the ITWeb AI Summit 2026 survey results.

Registration is open and ITWeb is currently running an early-bird booking special of a 25% discount until 23 January.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and those interested can contact Debbie Visser, business development director at ITWeb Events, at debbiev@itweb.co.za for more information.