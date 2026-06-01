AI marketplace turns unused clothes into income

[CAPTION] Shaheen Price, CEO and founder of Uhuru Marketplace.

A new local peer-to-peer marketplace is using artificial intelligence ( AI ) to help South Africans turn unused goods into income.

Uhuru Marketplace has launched in SA with an AI-integrated platform to simplify the process of selling second-hand goods and services.

According to a statement, the web and mobile app platform combines professional-grade listing tools, pricing intelligence and virtual try-on technology to lower barriers for first-time sellers and small entrepreneurs.

It enables users to buy and sell clothing, second-hand household items, tools and equipment and other pre-owned consumer goods, as well as services offered by individuals and small businesses.

The marketplace is already live, hosting approximately 1 200 items across seven stores, while several new features are under development and more sellers are being onboarded.

The launch comes as SA’s second-hand apparel market is projected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2025, to $17.9 billion by 2031, driven by economic pressures, digital adoption and growing interest in circular consumption, according to a Mobility Foresights report.

The platform enters a market where many informal sellers still rely on social media and messaging applications to market and sell products.

Shaheen Price, CEO and founder of Uhuru Marketplace, explains that limited access to professional photography, marketing expertise and pricing tools prevent many sellers from reaching wider audiences.

“Most people have clothes they don't wear and things in their house they don't use. A lot of it is still good and in working condition. This platform gives you the tools to turn that into income without needing to know anything about photography, pricing, or marketing.

“Rather than requiring users to manage photography, pricing and product descriptions independently, the marketplace provides sellers with an AI assistant that guides them through the listing process,” notes Price.

AI has been embedded in the buying and selling process. “The platform’s image-cleaning tool automatically removes cluttered backgrounds from product photos, creating the clean visual presentation typically associated with professional e-commerce listings. An AI-powered description assistant analyses uploaded items and recommends listing copy intended to improve buyer engagement,” he adds.

Each listing is also evaluated through an AI quality checker that assigns a score out of 100 and highlights areas requiring improvement before publication.

Pricing support is another key component of the platform’s offering. An AI benchmarking engine compares listings with similar products and recommends a pricing range designed to align with market demand.

There is also a virtual fitting room, where buyers are able to virtually try on clothing before making a purchase decision. The feature also allows shoppers to upload images of their existing wardrobe and combine them with products listed on the platform.

The company believes the feature addresses one of the biggest uncertainties in online fashion retail by helping consumers determine whether an item complements clothing they already own.

The virtual outfit builder is a growing international trend where AI-driven visualisation tools are increasingly being adopted by fashion retailers to reduce returns and improve customer confidence.

The company says it is positioning the platform as part of SA’s growing side-hustle economy.

The marketplace’s business model is built around a freemium approach. Sellers can access the core marketplace without charge, while a R99 monthly subscription unlocks AI features, such as image enhancement, quality scoring, description guidance and pricing recommendations.

Price says the subscription fee reflects the operational costs associated with maintaining AI infrastructure.

The company points out that transparent pricing and a 50/50 fee structure could help reduce purchase friction often associated with online marketplaces where multiple charges are added at checkout. This approach is intended to reduce the cost burden on buyers and make pricing more transparent.

If a transaction incurs a platform fee, both the buyer and seller each pay 50% of that fee.

The mobile app is available from the iOS and Android app stores.