AI-powered app aims to boost early childhood learning outcomes

The Unlimited Child has launched an AI-powered app to assist learners in low-resource environments.

The Unlimited Child, a South African early childhood development (ECD) non-profit organisation, has launched an AI -powered app designed to provide personalised coaching, classroom support and monitoring for practitioners.

The app, built for low-resource and offline environments, delivers AI-generated development plans, classroom preparation tools, an e-learning academy, centre monitoring and real-time coaching support. It also extends learning into the home environment for families with limited connectivity.

The Unlimited Child said an independent evaluation conducted in 2025 found that practitioners using the app achieved significantly higher classroom readiness scores at the start of the school year, averaging 70% compared to 46% in a control group. The study found the app helped practitioners prepare classrooms earlier, build confidence and create more organised learning environments.

The platform’s AI is trained on The Unlimited Child’s curricula and quality standards. Following classroom assessments or self-evaluations, the system generates tailored development plans within seconds, providing immediate guidance to practitioners.

"The Unlimited Child App acts like a personal ECD coach in your pocket," said Candice Potgieter, CEO of The Unlimited Child. "It means that a practitioner in a rural community can access the same quality of guidance as one in an urban centre."

Potgieter said the technology was designed to strengthen human coaching rather than replace it. "There is always a human in the loop," she said. "The AI supports people; it doesn't make the final call. Everything is anchored to our curated curriculum and quality standards, ensuring the guidance remains practical, relevant and contextually appropriate."

The Unlimited Child said it has reached more than 2.5 million children through a network of more than 7 000 ECD centres and has supported the development of more than 15 000 practitioners.

The organisation works with government departments and supports national initiatives such as Bana Pele, aimed at improving ECD registration, compliance and access to subsidies.

The organisation said independent research using SA's Early Learning Outcomes Measure found that The Unlimited Child's programme achieved the greatest improvement in children's development of any ECD intervention studied. Nine out of 10 children participating in the programme achieve school readiness outcomes.

"Investment in the earliest years delivers the highest economic return," said Potgieter. "What we are building is not just an app, but a platform that helps create a stronger, more equitable education system."