AI reshapes jobs while increasing mental demands

Employees report rising mental strain as AI transforms work into monitoring, directing and validating automated outputs. (Image source: 123RF)

South African workers are reporting productivity gains from artificial intelligence ( AI ), but many are also experiencing increased mental strain as the technology reshapes how work is performed, according to new research from Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

BCG’s latest AI at Work survey found that while AI is improving employee experiences, it is also increasing mental demands.

The report, based on a survey of 11 749 white-collar employees across 14 countries, including SA, examines AI adoption, workforce sentiment, productivity gains and the growing use of AI agents in the workplace.

It suggests AI is fundamentally changing how work is performed. Overall, 72% of local respondents said AI has already significantly altered the skills required in their roles, while 67% of regular AI users report higher job satisfaction.

The findings further point to what the study describes as a “joy paradox”, where AI improves work experiences, while simultaneously making jobs more mentally demanding.

The survey found that 41% of regular AI users report higher cognitive load, as workers are increasingly required to supervise AI-generated outputs.

Nearly half of employees surveyed (47%) also reported spending more time managing and directing AI systems than carrying out the work itself.

“While AI is delivering clear productivity gains across roles, it is also introducing a new layer of cognitive pressure for employees,” notes the study.

“Many workers report that they are no longer only performing tasks, but also continuously directing, monitoring and validating AI outputs. This shift is increasing mental load as employees adapt to more complex, AI-augmented workflows. The result is a growing tension between improved efficiency and rising cognitive strain in the workplace.”

Front-runner

SA emerged as one of the strongest-performing markets for workplace AI adoption. The survey found that 79% of frontline white-collar employees in the country are regular AI users, compared to the global average of 74%.

The country also ranks among the top performers for AI-driven productivity gains. About 66% of South African frontline employees and 75% of managers and leaders report saving at least a full working day per week through AI, significantly ahead of the global averages of 42% and 56%, respectively.

Local employees are also reporting stronger levels of job satisfaction than their global peers. According to the survey, 78% of South African frontline employees and 84% of managers and leaders say AI has positively affected their work experience.

At the same time, concern about job displacement remains relatively low, with around 20% of South African respondents worried about losing their jobs to AI, compared to a global average of 36%.

Commenting on the South African findings, Dawie Scholtz, MD and partner and BCG X lead in South Africa, says organisations should focus on ensuring AI-driven productivity gains translate into long-term value.

“South Africa is seeing strong adoption of AI in the workplace, with more employees using these tools regularly than the global average.

“What stands out, however, is the extent to which this is already translating into real productivity gains, with many employees reporting significant time savings each week. The priority now is to build on this foundation with further investment in skills, and changes to how work is structured so that these early gains can convert into sustained business value."

Time value leakage

Despite the productivity gains, BCG warns that many organisations across the globe are failing to translate time savings into measurable business value. While employees are completing tasks faster, most receive little guidance on how to use the time freed up by AI.

The survey found that 66% of frontline employees who save significant time through AI receive limited or no direction on how to reinvest those hours. More than half do not redirect the time towards strategic work, innovation or higher-value activities, resulting in what BCG describes as lost organisational value.

“The first wave of AI focused on individual productivity. The coming wave will need to transform collective work,” says Vinciane Beauchene, MD and partner at BCG and co-author of the report.

“Everyone is talking about AI replacing work, but it is, in fact, really about rethinking the human value-add inside. This is the role of leaders. Our survey reveals a true managerial revolution in the age of AI.”