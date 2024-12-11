Aligning GRC with business innovation and agility

Technologies like AI are revolutionising GRC processes.

South African business leaders will gather at ITWeb’s annual GRC event on 20 February 2025 to explore how to align governance, risk mitigation, and compliance strategies with enterprise innovation and agility.

The conference, to be held at The Forum in Bryanston, will address critical issues such as the impact of new legislation and the growing emphasis on data protection, privacy, and corporate governance. It will delve into the interplay between technological innovation and regulatory requirements.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, notes that new regulations are reshaping how businesses manage risk, compliance and data security.

“At the same time, technologies like AI are revolutionising GRC processes, enabling real-time risk analysis and automated compliance monitoring,” she says. “The conference will explore why the adoption of AI and big data has led to a growing need for regulatory frameworks that govern these technologies responsibly and ensure transparency, fairness, and ethical use.

Leading industry experts will share their insights on why and how businesses must stay agile to ensure that they not only comply with evolving laws but also leverage technology for innovation while safeguarding privacy and security.

Keynote speakers include:

Tichaona Zororo, director of digital and cyber security advisory at EGIT, who will discuss cyber security governance in the digital era.

John Giles, MD at Michalsons, who will share strategies for navigating emerging regulatory challenges.

, MD at Michalsons, who will share strategies for navigating emerging regulatory challenges. Dr Jabu Mtsweni, head of the Information and Cyber Security Centre at the CSIR, who will address South Africa’s critical security posture.

Delegates can choose between two parallel tracks:

Track one: Technologies that drive GRC

Track two: GRC culture and trends





Event date: 20 February 2025

Venue: The Forum, Bryanston

