Automation for finance in focus at upcoming webinar

The webinar will showcase how DocFusion's no-code Salesforce integration enables financial services teams to automate a range of processes, from source to signature.

Generating large volumes of financial documents and correspondence can be complex and time-consuming for the banking, insurance and wealth management sectors.

The good news is that automation of these processes is now simple and accessible.

A complimentary webinar for financial services decision makers next week will showcase advanced new solutions to optimise financial document workflows. Experts will deep dive into trends and challenges in financial document automation, and outline how enterprise grade document generation and automation can improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Hosted by DocFusion in collaboration with award-winning Salesforce partner EXAH, this event is a must-attend for leaders seeking to optimise their document workflow processes and generate stylish, accurate, and compliant communications and documents faster.

The webinar will showcase how DocFusion's no-code Salesforce integration empowers financial services teams to automate a range of processes from source to signature – from individual correspondence and emails through to high-volume billing or shipping processes, and complex processes such as customer onboarding and customer communication management.

Attendees will also discover the measurable improvements that can be achieved, with a real-world customer success story.

The 60-minute webinar, Salesforce Document Mastery with DocFusion, is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 June, at 10:00 (GMT +2).

For more information and to register for this event, go to https://www.itweb.co.za/webinar/salesforce-document-mastery-with-docfusion/